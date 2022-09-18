Bill Clinton claims Republicans get congressional majorities by ‘scaring swing voters’

<!–

Bill Clinton, 76, said Republicans can only “close” in midterm elections because “they scare people” into thinking they should vote for right-wing politicians.

The former Democratic president said his party could keep the House and Senate in the November election if they “say the right things” — suggesting Republicans are better at decorating to make their case look more dire.

While early predictions pointed to a Republican massacre in the 2022 midterm elections, more recent polls have shown Democrats and the GOP are on a tie or close to one when asked which party likely voters would rather see the control congress.

An oft-repeated historical pendulum pattern shows that in the meantime, two years after being sworn in, Congress turns to the other side than a new president.

President Clinton, who was in office from 1993 to 2001, thinks the pattern could be broken this year.

“We could keep both houses,” Clinton told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview on Sunday.

“But we have to say the right things — and we need to know that Republicans always close well. Why? Because they’ve found a new way to scare voters off something,” he continued.

One example Clinton used was during the 2021 election, when he said Republicans were appealing to their voters against the critical race theory by using the issue as a single-issue campaign platform.

The GOP was able to campaign successfully on education issues and won some important elections by giving parents a greater say in their children’s education.

Virginia Governor Glenn Yougkin was able to win his race against former Democratic Governor Terry Mcauliffe by focusing on education during Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election.

Clinton said Republicans “scared” voters by making “critical race theory sound worse than smallpox.”

“And it wasn’t taught in any public school in America,” he insisted. “She didn’t care. They just scare people.’

There are less than two months before voters head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections, which will determine the fate of the House and Senate.

Democrats are trying to maintain their wafer-thin majority in both chambers.

The Senate is split 50-50, meaning Vice President Kamala Harris is the only thing holding Democrats in the majority at the moment. If only one seat is lost to the Republicans, the Senate turns red.

There is a slightly larger margin in the lower chamber – but not much. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can only afford to lose a handful of seats if she wants to maintain Democratic control of the House.