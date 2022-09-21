Bill de Blasio strolls past Empire State Building wearing a ‘Brooklyn’ top, shorts and sunglasses

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio walked the streets of Manhattan today, unfazed and unrecognized by the bustle of the Big Apple around him.

De Blasio, 61, wore blue sneakers that fell above the knee, white socks that reached just past his ankles, New Balance sneakers and a blue T-shirt that read ‘Brooklyn’ across the chest.

He was also found to be wearing transitional glasses.

The former mayor was seen strolling through the city with a frown on his face, right in front of the Empire State Building on Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

Though he was among many New Yorkers, not a soul seemed to notice the ex-mayor in their presence.

Bill wore his gray hair in his signature, combed to the right style, and could be seen crossing a sidewalk.

The sighting comes just as De Blasio plans to begin an education fellowship at Harvard University’s schools of government and public health.

De Blasio announced the position at Harvard last month, tweeting that he was delighted to teach at the venerable institution.

“I am VERY optimistic about the generation of leaders and activists to come,” he said. “It will be a privilege to offer lessons I have learned through decades of public service.

“My main message to them: we CAN make bold progressive changes. I know because I’ve been through it.’

De Blasio, who served as mayor from 2014 to 2021, will participate in “a variety of discussions, events and programming” at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

He will also teach leadership and public service classes at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

De Blasio and his family remain in his adopted hometown of Brooklyn, according to The New York Timesbut it is unclear whether he will move part-time to Cambridge, Massachusetts, for the duration of his tenure at Harvard.

De Blasio was born in New York City, but grew up mostly in Cambridge.

Speaking to The Times last week, he said it would be “nice to spend some time in the city I grew up in.”

The highly unpopular Democrat took over from Harvard after announcing his running for Congress in May, but quit in July when it became clear he had no chance of winning.

After De Blasio announced the fellowship last month, Tucker Carlson laughed at the nomination, saying it was “to pay for his weed habit.”

“He tried to be a congressional candidate, but nobody wanted to vote for him,” Carlson said. “So what do you do when you’re Bill de Blasio?

“You have to pay for your cannabis use. Where are you going? There is one place in America that Bill de Blasio would hire. Harvard University.’

The progressive politician has long been dogged by online rumors of regular marijuana use, without any evidence. He said he tried it as a teenager, but hasn’t smoked since college. However, he praised the legalization of marijuana in New York in 2021, after initially opposing it.

His wife, Chirlane McCray, has been open about seeking therapy to try to quit smoking marijuana, and his daughter Chiara said she abused alcohol and marijuana when she became depressed.

Carlson ridiculed Harvard for hiring De Blasio – who he says was “overseeing the resurgence of the bubonic plague in New York.”

Carlson stated, “You can’t say Bill de Blasio can’t get things done. It only took him eight years and he basically destroyed the largest city in the country.’

He added: ‘It is measurable. De Blasio saw a 65 percent jump in homelessness. People who live on the street, addicted to drugs. During the pandemic, he put government bureaucrats on small business owners.”

He forced private company employees to take the COVID vaccine and destroyed the lives of anyone who resisted. So, of course, you’d think Bill de Blasio would have a brilliant homeless career himself after his tenure.”