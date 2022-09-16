Bill Belichick’s time is ‘OVER’, LeSean McCoy insists the Patriots ‘wins no games without Tom Brady’

Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy has put himself at the top of the list of people writing off Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

McCoy made an appearance with… Fox Sports when he absolutely taunted the Patriots coach.

“It’s over for Belichick. It’s over,” McCoy said. “It’s easy to say how great he is, he’s the best of all time. He curses his best defensive players well, but you can do that because you have Tom Brady. That is over.’

LeSean McCoy made clear that Bill Belichick’s era of dominance in the NFL was ‘over’

Belichick walks onto the field for the start of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins

“I’ve never seen the Patriots pay so many defensive guys at once, they’re doing that now that Tom’s gone. It’s over, this is the real Belichick.’

McCoy emphasized his statements as the other members of the show watched, almost amazed at how energetic he became while making his argument.

“The winning percentage, playing with Brady, is 77 percent. Without Tom Brady you wouldn’t even guess, 47 percent. He won’t win games without Tom Brady,” McCoy added.

Belichick wears his iconic short sleeve shirt as he watches the Patriots vs. Buccaneers

‘They look so regular! But seriously, when I look at the band and really look at them, they get beat up up front in the running game, defenders miss tackles, they look bad. On the attack they can do nothing on the attack.

“Every coach in the AFC for all these, they say the same thing I say now. Without Tom Brady, Belichick is a good coach. Stop this, he’s the best of all time, because he’s not!’

After finally completing this part of his case against Belichick, McCoy walked over to the studio’s video screen to continue his case. The argument then shifted to Belichick’s record without Brady, which is only 35-36.

McCoy saw much of the Belichick-coached teams while playing for the Buffalo Bills, after staring for the Philadelphia Eagles

Attention then turned to the long line of assistants who became head coaches after coaching under Belichick. The results were less than flattering.

All but two of the 10 coaches on the list had a winning record in the NFL, and all had been fired from at least one head coach job.

However, in defense of Belichick, he led a Patriots team with a rookie quarterback to the playoffs last season with an 11-5 record.