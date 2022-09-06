Bill Barr slams ‘wrong’ decision to grant Trump a special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump’s former attorney general maintained his criticism of the ex-president on Tuesday, saying the evidence against him was clear and that it was plainly “wrong” for a judge to appoint a special master to review documents filed in March. a-Lago were seized .

A day earlier, a federal judge in Florida gave Trump a win by agreeing to his request for a special master, slowing the pace of the investigation.

But Bill Barr rejected the decision, saying it would likely be quashed if the government appealed.

“I think the opinion was wrong and I think the government should appeal,” he told Fox News.

“It’s very flawed in a number of ways.”

In any case, he said, the evidence was so strong: “I don’t see it fundamentally changing the trajectory.”

It comes after he said last week that Trump had “shocked” investigators and had no legitimate reason to keep government documents in his Florida home.

Bill Barr continued his criticism of Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying the evidence against him was clear and that it was downright “wrong” for a judge to appoint a special master to review documents

An FBI photo from the search released last week revealed how some documents were clearly marked as classified but sparked defamation charges against Trump

His latest intervention comes after Judge Aileen Cannon approved the former president’s request for a special master “to search the seized property for personal items and documents and possibly privileged material, subject to claims by a client attorney and/or executive.” privilege.’

Trump’s team has until Friday to submit a candidate list to oversee the review of documents.

The Justice Department argued that it had already taken steps to check the cache of documents seized last month for possible privilege violations.

Barr compared the appointment to nothing more than a “rain delay” in a baseball game.

I think the fundamental dynamic of the case has been determined, which is that the government has very strong evidence of what it really needs to determine whether the charges are justified.

“Government documents were confiscated, classified information was taken and not handled properly.

“And they’re investigating…and there’s evidence…that they’ve been misled.”

And he said the judge failed to explain the reasoning behind the decision for documents that no one intended to make public or go outside the executive branch.

“The question presented here is one that it doesn’t even address, but it’s the one issue that’s really contentious: Can a former president say that this document and executive privilege are agents of the executive branch investigating whether there is a crime has been committed, exclude to review those documents,’ he said.

“It’s too early to say they’re going to try and submit those documents to a grand jury.”

Barr is a former ally-turned-critic who resigned from office in the final weeks of Trump’s presidency after his boss claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

In recent days, he has taken to television to defend the Justice Department and the FBI in the search for Mar-a-Lago.

“The facts are starting to show they were being tricked, so how long are they waiting?” Barr told Fox News on Friday.

Donald Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr convicted his former boss Friday, saying there was no legitimate reason to keep government documents in Mar-a-Lago.

The former attorney general also said he did not believe Trump’s claim that he released everything before it was taken to his Florida resort. Responding to critics of the FBI search, Barr said it was “unprecedented” for such sensitive material to be taken to a “country club.”

Barr made his comments as Trump supporters continue to accuse the FBI and the Justice Department of conducting a witch hunt.

But on Friday, a court filing revealed the extent of material recovered from Trump’s Florida home: 18 documents marked top secret, 54 marked secret, 31 marked confidential and 11,179 government documents or photos with no classification marks.

Barr defended the Justice Department’s actions and expressed his disbelief at Trump’s defense that he released the materials.

“In fact, if he stood over dozens of boxes, not really knowing what was in them, and said, ‘I’m declassifying everything here,’ that would be such an abuse,” he told Fox News.

“And that shows such recklessness that it’s almost worse than receiving the documents.”

Barr was appointed attorney general by Trump in February 2019, but resigned in December of the following year, when the president launched a campaign to reverse the election results.

In his January 6 House committee testimony, he said Trump had become “detached from reality.”

In the new interview, he also backed down criticism of the Justice Department and the FBI for investigating Trump’s handing over of government documents.

“I think the driver was a load of classified information from the start that was in Mar-a-Lago,” he said, defending the search of a former president’s home.

“People say this was unprecedented.

“Well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to put all this classified information in a country club.”

Agents stand guard outside Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 as the FBI searched the property

Trump has repeatedly accused the Justice Department of conducting witch hunts against him, and his supporters have demanded that the FBI be dissolved or abolished

Former FBI agents have also spoken out to refute allegations that seekers scattered documents on the floor to make Trump look bad.

The release this week of a photo of classified documents on the Mar-a-Lago carpet angered Trump and his allies, who accused the FBI of having staged the image to discredit the former president.

“Awful way the FBI threw documents indiscriminately during the Mar-a-Lago raid (perhaps it was me doing it!), then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote. he on his Truth Social media platform.

“Did you think they wanted them to be a secret?”

And in a telephone interview, he claimed they had called him a “slob.”

The accusation added to complaints that the FBI had embarked on a political mission to search his home while trying to investigate government documents apparently held by Trump after he left office.

An inventory of seized items released Monday morning made it clear that the documents seen on the carpet were in fact from a box or container in an office.

A majority of Americans say in a Wall Street Journal poll published this week that the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago was part of a proper investigation.

But former agents, who together conducted hundreds of similar searches, said there was nothing off-putting about the photo.

“Trump’s conclusion was that it was released to show carelessness, but I don’t think there was any allegation about that,” said Bobby Chacon, who left the FBI after a 24-year career that included searching for classified documents.

“It was a normal photo I would expect to take.”

Michael Tabman, another former agent, said it would have been one of a series of photographs taken to document the investigation, showing where the items were found and the items themselves.

“We always take pictures during a search – before we come in, what we find and what it looks like on the way out to avoid accusations that we destroyed something,” he said.

“Since the critical element of the search was for sensitive documents, they arranged it so that the front pages are clearly marked as top secret.”