Bill Barr says Trump ‘jerked around’ the FBI, insists he did NOT declassify seized documents

Donald Trump’s attorney general sentenced his former boss on Friday, saying Trump “shocked” investigators and there was no legitimate reason to keep government documents in Mar-a-Lago.

“The facts are starting to show they were being tricked, so how long are they waiting?” Barr told Fox News on Friday.

The former attorney general also said he did not believe Trump’s claim that he released everything before it was taken to his Florida resort. Responding to critics of the FBI search, Barr said it was “unprecedented” for such sensitive material to be taken to a “country club.”

Barr made his comments as Trump supporters continue to accuse the FBI and the Justice Department of conducting a witch hunt.

But on Friday, a court filing revealed the extent of material recovered from Trump’s Florida home: 18 documents marked top secret, 54 marked secret, 31 marked confidential and 11,179 government documents or photos with no classification marks.

Barr defended the Justice Department’s actions and expressed his disbelief at Trump’s defense that he released the materials.

“In fact, if he stood over dozens of boxes, not really knowing what was in them, and said, ‘I’m declassifying everything here,’ that would be such an abuse,” he told Fox News.

“And that shows such recklessness that it’s almost worse than receiving the documents.”

Donald Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr convicted his former boss Friday, saying there was no legitimate reason to keep government documents in Mar-a-Lago.

An FBI photo from the search released this week revealed how some documents were clearly marked as classified — but sparked defamation charges against Trump

Barr was appointed attorney general by Trump in February 2019, but resigned in December of the following year, when the president launched a campaign to reverse the election results.

In his January 6 House committee testimony, he said Trump had become “detached from reality.”

In the new interview, he also backed down criticism of the Justice Department and the FBI for investigating Trump’s handing over of government documents.

“I think the driver was a load of classified information from the start that was in Mar-a-Lago,” he said, defending the search of a former president’s home.

“People say this was unprecedented.

“Well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to put all this classified information in a country club.”

Agents stand guard outside Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 as the FBI searched the property

Trump has repeatedly accused the Justice Department of conducting witch hunts against him, and his supporters have demanded that the FBI be dissolved or abolished

Former FBI agents have also spoken out to refute allegations that seekers scattered documents on the floor to make Trump look bad.

The release this week of a photo of classified documents on the Mar-a-Lago carpet angered Trump and his allies, who accused the FBI of having staged the image to discredit the former president.

“Awful way the FBI threw documents indiscriminately during the Mar-a-Lago raid (perhaps it was me doing it!), then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote. he on his Truth Social media platform.

“Did you think they wanted them to be a secret?”

And in a telephone interview, he claimed they had called him a “slob.”

The accusation added to complaints that the FBI had embarked on a political mission to search his home while trying to investigate government documents apparently held by Trump after he left office.

An inventory of seized items released Monday morning made it clear that the documents seen on the carpet were in fact from a box or container in an office.

A majority of Americans say in a Wall Street Journal poll published this week that the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago was part of a proper investigation.

But former agents, who together conducted hundreds of similar searches, said there was nothing off-putting about the photo.

“Trump’s conclusion was that it was released to show carelessness, but I don’t think there was any allegation about that,” said Bobby Chacon, who left the FBI after a 24-year career that included searching for classified documents.

“It was a normal photo I would expect to take.”

Michael Tabman, another former agent, said it would have been one of a series of photos documenting the investigation, showing where the items were found and the items themselves.

“We always take pictures during a search – before we come in, what we find and what it looks like on the way out to avoid accusations that we destroyed something,” he said.

“Since the critical element of the search was for sensitive documents, they arranged it so that the front pages are clearly marked as top secret.”