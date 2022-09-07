Bill Barr says DOJ getting ‘very close’ to having the evidence to indict Trump after Mar-a-Lago raid

<!–

Former Attorney General Bill Barr predicted the Justice Department is “very close” to having enough evidence to charge Donald Trump, though he said he hopes they won’t take such action.

Barr said the DOJ is faced with two questions: whether it has the evidence to charge Trump and whether it should.

“Honestly, I think they’re getting really close to that,” Barr told Fox News of the DOJ having the evidence for the charges.

He added: “I think at the end of the day there is another question, whether you are suing a former president? What does that do to the country? What kind of precedent will that set… will people really understand that this isn’t, you know, failing to return a library book that this was serious?’

Barr said he hopes the DOJ will not impeach Trump for avoiding further tensions across the country.

“I hope these kinds of factors will encourage the government not to indict him, because I don’t want him to be charged as a former president. But I also think there’s going to be a lot of pressure to charge him because one question is, look, if someone else was charged, why not charge him?’

Barr also said he disagrees with the ruling of Trump-appointed Judge Eileen Cannon, who is blocking the DOJ from viewing and appointing a special master to review Mar-a-Lago’s documents and said he hopes that the government is appealing the ruling.

“The problem I have with the special master is what she’s done with so-called administrative privileges. And she didn’t address the only question under discussion, which is, can the former president say that the investigators can’t even look at the classified documents he mistakenly had in Mar-a-Lago,” he said.

“She dodges it, and then she says she’s bringing in a special master to see if things are executive privilege or not. That’s not what the dispute is,” Barr said. “I hope an appeal is filed.”

Barr also explained why personal documents such as Trump’s passports were taken, arguing that they were evidence of how classified documents were stored alongside personal documents.

“If you find very sensitive documents in Trump’s office, along with his passports, that links Trump to those documents,” Barr said. “The fact that they are found with the classified documents is proof, and the government decides whether it is relevant.”

Barr has unleashed a barrage of criticism at his former boss since the August 8 raid, in which the FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photos.

In another Fox interview on Friday, the former attorney general said he doubted Trump’s claims that he released every document from Mar-a-Lago.

But if Trump were indeed to “stand over dozens of boxes, not really knowing what was in them and saying, ‘I’m declassifying everything here’, that would be such abuse and such recklessness that it’s almost worse.” then taking the documents,” Barr said.

Barr is a former ally-turned-critic who resigned from office in the final weeks of Trump’s presidency after his boss claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

In recent days, he has taken to television to defend the Justice Department and the FBI in the search for Mar-a-Lago.

“The facts are starting to show they were being tricked, so how long are they waiting?” Barr told Fox News on Friday.

After that appearance, Trump took to Truth Social to say that Barr “started well as AG, but quickly faded.”

“He was a weak and pathetic RINO who was so afraid of being impeached that he became a prisoner of the radical left Democrats,” Trump continued.