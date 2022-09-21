Bill Barr calls New York’s Trump lawsuit a ‘political hit job’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr took to the airwaves Wednesday to condemn New York AG Letitia James’s civil lawsuit against Donald Trump — and reprimanded her for trying to “drag the kids into the case.”

Barr — who recently condemned Trump for keeping government documents at his Florida club — called James’ suit “gross excess” and suggested it may have been politically motivated.

“This seems like a gross overstatement to me, which I think will backfire on them eventually, because I think people are going to get sympathy for Trump, that this is another example of people piling up because of the Trump derangement- syndrome, this strong desire to punish him,” Barr . told Fox news.

“It’s hard for me not to conclude that it’s a political hit,” Barr said.

Barr further accused James of “targeting” Trump, pointing out, as Trump himself has done in the past, that the AG campaigned on a promise to investigate the then president.

“And this is a woman who was campaigning for office and said that – she promised she would go after Trump, which I think is a massive abuse of office to head-hunt and target individuals. So I think she was after Trump.”

Barr also seemed unimpressed with the basics of the suit itself. “This is, after three years, a civil lawsuit, the crux of which is that when the Trump Organization borrowed money, Trump personally guaranteed those loans,” he said.

Barr also suggested that James file her civil suit — demanding $250 million and banning Trump and three adult children from serving on boards and not entering into real estate deals for five years — because she didn’t have the assets.

That to me says she doesn’t have the evidence to file a criminal case. So she’s lowering the bar and bringing this civil case. I don’t think it will go any further. Now it’s over 200 pages long with a lot of details about property valuation,” he said of the 222-page lawsuit.

‘But the fact is that the real estate valuation of a complex real estate company like this is by definition very subjective. It depends on which assumptions are used. Values ​​can fluctuate depending on whether it is viewed as a property being split or a property being held together, and so on. So it’s not an exact science,” he said.

Barr defended the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying, “It’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club.”

Documents seized during the August 8 search of Trump’s estate are pictured on August 30

Mar-a-Lago for $739 million and a triplex for $327 million: Properties James has accused Trump of blowing up In her lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Mar-a-Lago was valued at $739 million when it should have been about $75 million. She claims the valuation was based on the “false premise that the property was unrestricted and could be developed for residential use, even though Mr. Trump himself signed deeds donating his residential development rights and sharply restricting alterations to the property.”

Trump estimated his apartment in Trump Tower at $327 million. James said on Wednesday it would have made it the most expensive property in New York. She claimed the inflated rating was based on exaggerated square footage, despite Trump knowing it wasn’t that big

In 2012, the lawsuit alleges that rent-stabilized apartments in the Trump Park Avenue property were valued at $750,000 as if they could be rented at market value. That meant they were valued at nearly $50 million.

In 2017, Trump’s golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, was valued at nearly $127 million. But James insists it has worked as a loss ever since.

Barr also sought sympathy for Don Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, who are all named in the suit.

Don Jr. and Eric helped run the company along with executive Allen Weisselberg when Trump was in the White House. Ivanka worked at the White House as a senior adviser.

Don Jr. is 44, Eric is 38 and Ivanka is 40.

“Now I’m not even sure she has a good case against Trump himself. But what ultimately convinces me that this is a political hit is that she’s going grossly too far when she’s trying to drag the kids into this,” Barr said.

The lawsuit says the three children were “integral” in the business” and that they were “closely involved” in the running of the Trump organization.

All were executive vice presidents and were “aware of the company’s actual financial performance,” it said, noting that they were read into a master office calendar.

The suit says the three children ‘shared in’ the ‘fraudulent scheme’ and that as executive VPs they were ‘integral to the company’

Barr’s comments came after he stunned some viewers early this month when he said the FBI raided Mar-a-lago looking for government material held there because the government was being “dragged around.”

Republicans have called the search “unprecedented,” prompting Barr to shoot back: “It’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club.”

Barr’s testimony mocking Trump’s allegations of voter fraud is included in the Jan. 6 House hearings. He says he told Trump the allegations were “bull****.”

Like AG, Trump critics wept when Barr published a summary of the Mueller report in a way they believe downplayed Robert Mueller’s outline of 10 areas of potential obstruction of justice.

He also spoke publicly about the possibility of fraud in postal voting.

Trump fired him in his final weeks in office, and the House committee is investigating the Justice Department’s steps in its investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the election.

Barr wrote a memoir, One Damn Thing After Another, in which he said Trump “lost his grip” after the election and was “derailed.”

James on Wednesday accused Trump and his children of “countless cases of fraud” after a three-year investigation, and filed a lawsuit seeking to take away his ability to do business in the state for years.

James announced the lawsuit against the former president during a dramatic news conference on Wednesday, citing a document accusing Trump and three of his adult children of pumping real estate far above their actual valuations when seeking loans to fund his business. expanding real estate empire.

“Claiming you have money you don’t is not tantamount to the ‘art of the deal. It’s the art of stealing,” she said, referring to Trump’s famous book.

Speaking to a team of investigators after reviewing “millions of documents,” she told reporters she was suing Trump for “breaking the law as part of his efforts to make a profit for himself, his family and his business.”

James said he did this “to cheat the system and cheat us all” and is demanding $250 million, while asking a judge to “permanently ban” Trump and his adult children “from serving as officers or directors.” registered and/or licensed in New York in any company or similar entity.”

She also wants to prevent Trump and his adult children from taking five-year loans in the state or buying commercial real estate — hitting a business that is at the heart of their livelihoods.

Trump would keep his financial interest in the property even if a judge contradicts him in the lawsuit.

Among his alleged misdeeds, she accused Trump of “deliberate and willful fraud” by tripling the size of his Trump Tower penthouse apartment, increasing its value.

According to Trump, the apartment was 30,000 square meters in size. “In reality, the apartment was less than 11,000 square meters in size.” Based on the inflated square footage, the apartment was appraised at $327 million.

An exhibit also shows how the company valued Ivanka Trump’s penthouse apartment on Trump Park Avenue.

It says she had an option to buy Penthouse A for $8.5 million, but the company repeatedly estimated it in its financial statements at between $21 million and $25 million.

She had an option to buy Penthouse B for $14 million, but it was valued at $45 million in 2014.

After being repeatedly told by an accountant that it was inappropriate to use the higher value in place of the option price, the Trump Organization used the $14,264,000 value for Penthouse B in its 2015-2020 statements. exhibition. “Despite this adjustment, however, this figure was still inaccurate for multiple statements, as in 2016 a lease change reduced the purchase price option for Ivanka Trump even lower to $12,264,000.”