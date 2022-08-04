Bill Bailey and Lee Mack begin 100-mile charity walk in honour of Sean Lock

Bill Bailey and Lee Mack embarked on a 100-mile charity walk on Wednesday in honor of their “true and loyal” friend Sean Lock after his death from cancer.

The Never Mind the Buzzcocks star, 57, and game show host, 53, will be walking from Bude in Cornwall to Combe Martin in Devon – which was one of Sean’s favorite walks.

8 out of 10 Cats star, Sean, died at the age of 58 on August 16, 2021, surrounded by his family at home, after a secret battle with lung cancer.

Speaking of the late comedian, Bill said, “He loved the outdoors and one of his favorite things was hiking. We used to walk for miles.

“We talked about everything, Sean was brilliant company. I go with Sean’s family and his friends who have known him for years.

‘It’s an opportunity for us to tell stories and remember him,’ he added, confirming that the walk will start in Cornwall.’

He said of his friend: ‘We met while doing comedy, we met at a gig somewhere in West London.

“He was one of those comics that turned out to be all the other comics, he had a totally original and unique style. And he was funny both offstage and onstage.

“He was just very sincere and a loyal friend and a great kind of confidant, but also a good friend.”

to his Just Giving page Bill wrote: ‘Every cent donated will help Macmillan provide emotional, physical and financial support to people living with cancer in the UK.’

The page had already raised £57,000 prior to the walk and now sits at £70,714, Bill added: ‘It’s great. I’m kind of knocked out by the reaction, actually.’

While he previously struggled with skin conditions, Bill has now said Sean was diagnosed with the disease in his lungs “a few years ago.”

However, despite his illness, he continued to work, and reports show that he left a fortune of nearly £3 million to his family.

In an interview with ITV, Bill said: ‘He was diagnosed with lung cancer a few years ago and that was quite a blow at the time, especially when it was quite advanced.

‘We have tried to get the best out of the past few years. We spent a lot of time together and traveled together. And he has continued to work.

“He’s an incredibly brave and tough person who was mentally strong all the time. I’m just thankful for the time we had together.

“A lot of comics talk about the fact that he inspired them to become comedians. He was the one who gave them the strength and courage to carry on as comedians – it’s a tough thing.

“He was fearless and determined and that gave them strength.”