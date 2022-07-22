Bill and Hillary Clinton dote on their young grandchildren as they vacation in Rhode Island

Loving grandparents Bill and Hillary Clinton beamed with joy as they spent quality time with their grandchildren on a family outing on the coast of Rhode Island.

The former president and first lady appears to be vacationing in Watch Hill, Westerly, an affluent coastal neighborhood on the state’s southernmost mainland.

On Thursday, the couple were caught spending the day at the town’s beach pavilion – famous for its ‘flying horse’ carousel – with daughter Chelsea and her three children.

Grandpa Bill, 75, and Grandma Hillary, 74, appeared cheerful as they treated their young grandchildren to a ride on the merry-go-round, exclusive photos from DailyMail.com.

Bill and Hillary are grandparents to Charlotte (7), Aidan (6) and Jasper, who turned three Friday, to their only daughter, 42, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, 44.

Bill and Hillary Clinton enjoyed time with their grandchildren on Thursday while vacationing in Rhode Island

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the former president and first lady treating their three grandchildren to a merry-go-round ride in the affluent coastal neighborhood of Watch Hill, in Westerly

Bill and Hillary spent the day at the town’s beach pavilion – famous for its ‘flying horse’ carousel – with daughter Chelsea and her three children

Comfortably dressed in casual summer clothes, the two beamed as they watched the kids ride the merry-go-round from the other side.

Bill wore a dark T-shirt with a sweater draped over his shoulders, while his wife Hillary stepped outside in a red patterned caftan and adorned with a black sun hat and sunglasses.

The pair were accompanied by two Secret Service agents, but for the most part managed to go undetected by the public.

The beachfront neighborhood of Watch Hill has traditionally been a popular summer destination among wealthy New England families, known for its large, opulent Victorian-style waterfront cottages.

The exclusive resort was once described by The New York Times as a community ‘with a strong sense of privacy and of discreetly used wealth’.

Notable residents and guests include presenter Conan O’Brien, actor Clark Gable and pop star Taylor Swift, who owns a home about two blocks from the Watch Hill beach pavilion.

The Clintons are not known to own any real estate in the area and are believed to reside at Ocean House, a swanky Victorian-style five-star hotel where room rates start at $785 per night.

At one point, a beaming Bill was seen in love with his grandchildren while watching them on the carousel from behind the barrier

Bill, looking healthy and cheerful, dressed casually in an athletic t-shirt with a sweater draped over his shoulders

The Clintons are believed to be staying at Ocean House, a swanky Victorian-style five-star hotel where room rates start at $785 per night.

The family may be taking a vacation together to celebrate youngest grandson Jasper’s third birthday.

Chelsea, who was not in the picture during the outing, is relatively private about her family, sharing only a few precious photos of her children on social media.

The author and activist, who lived in the White House as a teenager, married Marc Mezvinsky in 2010.

The couple, now living in New York City, had first met in 1993 during a Democratic political retreat, when Chelsea’s father Bill was in office as president.

Pennsylvania-born Marc is an investor and former vice chairman at the venture capital firm Social Capital.

His parents, Edward Mezvinsky and Marjorie Margolies — now divorced — were both Democratic members of the US House of Representatives.

Mezvinsky, now 85, was jailed in 2003 on 31 fraud charges and serving five years after being duped by a West African online scam.

Thursday’s sighting marks the Clintons’ first public appearance in just over a month.

The retired politicians appeared in separate interviews in June in which they both painted a bleak picture of the country’s future.

Bill, 75, and Hillary, 74, are grandparents of Charlotte, 7, Aidan, 6, and Jasper, who will turn three Friday, through their only daughter, 42, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, 44. The family is seen together after the Birth of Aidan in 2016

Chelsea and Mark, who live in New York City, are relatively private about their families, sharing only a few precious photos of their children on social media (pictured in 2016)

Bill and Hillary Clinton both suggested in a few separate interviews last month that American democracy is teetering on the brink of existence.

Over lunch with the Financial Times just weeks before Roe v Wade’s turnaround, the former secretary of state warned that women’s rights and same-sex marriage would be jeopardized if the landmark decision was reversed.

Later that night, Bill made similar comments during his appearance on CBS’s The Late Late Show with host James Corden.

“I actually think there’s a fair chance we’ll lose our constitutional democracy completely for a few decades if we keep making — if we make bad decisions,” he said.

Other than those public appearances, however, the Clintons have generally kept a low profile in recent weeks.

The family outing also precedes the release of Hillary and Chelsea’s docuseries on Apple TV+, based on their book, The Book of Gutsy Women, which will feature conversations with “groundbreaking women,” including Kim Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion.

The eight-part docuseries series will debut on Apple’s streaming platform on September 9.

Last week, Hillary took to Instagram to promote the project and posted an image of them looking back from the front seats of a red convertible.

‘We have a premiere date! ‘Gutsy’, our new eight-episode documentary series, will premiere on @appletvplus on September 9,” she, the former First Lady, said.

Last week, Hillary announced the mother-daughter duo’s latest project by sharing a preview image from their upcoming docuseries premiering September 9 on Apple TV+.

The duo will have ‘intimate conversations’ with big names in the eight-part series based on their work The Book of Gutsy Women

“Set your calendars to join Chelsea and me for intimate conversations about life, careers and courage with some of our personal heroines, favorite pioneer women and other mother-daughter duos,” she added.

According to the Apple TV+ statement on the upcoming series, the duo are “going on a thought-provoking journey to talk to trailblazing women,” who the statement says are some of the Clinton women’s “personal heroes.”

“The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and current issues highlighted in each episode,” it adds. ready.

Bill Clinton is not expected to appear in the series.