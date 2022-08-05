Bilingurr, Broome: Man allegedly sexually assaults female jogger

A jogger bravely fought a stranger who allegedly sexually assaulted her in bushland during her Friday morning jog.

Western Australian police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted the woman in her 40s in Bilingurr, in the northern suburbs of Broome, at 5:20 a.m. Friday.

The woman was jogging along a path when the man reportedly grabbed her — then assaulted her — as they crossed.

There was an alleged assault on Gubinge Road (pictured) in the northern suburb of Broome, Bilingurr, Friday morning.

The woman fought the man and screamed for help.

Several members of the local community came to the rescue of the woman and she was taken by ambulance to Broome Hospital.

The alleged incident took place in a forest area along Gubinge Road, between Jigal Drive and Sayonara Road.

The suspected perpetrator is between 35 and 45 years old.

Detectives from the Western Australian Sex Assault Squad travel to Broome to assist local police officers with the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident, or has CCTV footage, dashcams or cell phones of anyone in the area between 4:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Friday is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.