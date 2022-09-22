Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: ‘The scale of climate catastrophe in Pakistan is truly apocalyptic’

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told FRANCE 24 that the floods that ravaged his country had caused a catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions. In addition to more than 1,500 deaths, the disaster has led to twin health and food security crises. Zardari said Pakistan needs about $30 billion in aid and praised international efforts to provide aid. However, neighboring India has not offered any assistance, said Zardari, who condemned the country’s government as “racist” and “Islamophobic”.