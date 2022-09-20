WhatsNew2Day
Bilal Hamze: Prisoner is charged with crime boss’s murder

US
By Jacky

Breakthrough in alleged execution of one of Australia’s top crime bosses as inmate is accused of murdering Bilal Hamze more than a year after he was shot outside the restaurant

By Maureen Dettre for Australian Associated Press

Published: 03:32, 20 Sep 2022 | Updated: 03:38, 20 Sep 2022

A man has been charged with the murder of crime boss Bilal Hamze in Sydney’s CBD.

Hamze was shot in a hail of bullets on Bridge St in Sydney’s CBD in June last year by a man in a black Audi.

The 34-year-old mobster was treated at the scene before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where he later died.

The Audi was later found burnt out in Northwood, on Sydney’s north coast.

Bilal Hamze was shot dead on Bridge St in Sydney's CBD last June after leaving a Japanese restaurant with a young woman. Scene recorded above

Police say detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad Strike Force Englory arrested 32-year-old Samuel John Rokomaqisa in Silverwater Prison and charged him with murder.

Rokomaqisa was remanded in custody on unrelated charges and will appear in court at Downing Center later Tuesday.

Last week, police said Sydney underworld figures had registered stolen cars in the names of unwitting people before using the vehicles to commit heinous crimes.

Police investigating the murder of Bilal Hamze and a plot to murder his brother Ibrahem Hamze in northern Sydney last year said they had recovered cars they believed had been used in both incidents.

They appealed to the public to help locate a silver Ford Territory with registration AQ 58 ES.

