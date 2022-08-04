Bikini model Natasha Oakley has an awkward run-in with ex boyfriend Gilles Souteyrand

She announced her engagement to drinking heir Theo Chambers last month.

And this week, glamorous bikini model Natasha Oakley ran into her French ex-boyfriend Gilles Soutyrand.

The 32-year-old shared a photo of himself smiling with personal trainer Gilles during a show in Paris, where his new girlfriend Ambre Litwinky was performing.

Bikini model Natasha Oakley had an awkward clash with ex-boyfriend Gilles Souteyrand in Paris this week

‘Look who we saw! Gilles, your friend is a goddess!’ Natasha wrote in the caption.

“Good to see you Tash,” Gilles commented below.

While it may have been an awkward meeting, Natasha showed her ex what he was missing in a deep black dress.

The former couple had previously been together for more than three years, but broke up in early 2018

Natasha has really moved on, announcing her engagement to drinking heir Theo Chambers last month.

Businessman and drinking heir Theo, the son of Chambers Cellars founder Steven Chambers, popped the question when the couple enjoyed a luxury vacation in Capri, Italy.

Tash posted a video of Theo getting down on one knee on the balcony of the couple’s luxury accommodation.

Natasha announced her engagement to drinking heir Theo Chambers last month after dating for three years

Theo gave Tash a beautiful diamond ring that she showed off on Instagram

Sitting in a chair, Tash screamed in delight as Theo offered her the ring while she was on her knees.

She jumped into his arms and smothered him with kisses as he tried to give her the ring.

Tash wrote in her caption next to the posts: “Officially The Baby Mou’s,” perhaps referring to a pet name for her boyfriend.

The couple had an on/off relationship and confirmed they were back together in March 2020, after breaking up in November 2019.

They had started dating in late 2018 and confirmed their romance on New Year’s Eve that year.