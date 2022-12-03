Bikini model Natalie Roser gets physical in skintight activewear

<!–

Natalie Roser got physical on Saturday.

The gorgeous bikini model attended a session with personal trainer Jānis Blums at the launch of his app-based fitness platform Delta X Coach in Sydney’s Surry Hills.

The 32-year-old beamed as she posed with other attendees at the event, including Miss Universe Australia Monique Riley.

Natalie opted for sporty attire, including a sleeveless tank top that showed off a hint of her toned midriff.

The blonde beauty added a pair of form-fitting leggings as well as white sneakers.

She wore her locks pulled back from her face and wore a simple gold chain to add some pizzazz to her activewear look.

Natalie wasn’t afraid to work up a sweat at the venue and hit the mat during the personal training session offered.

It comes after Natalie confirmed in September that she was no longer living with her husband, former Home and Away actor Harley Bonner, at their Newcastle home.

She said The Daily Telegraph that 31-year-old Harley had moved to Thailand shortly after their wedding in February to study energy healing and meditation.

Although Natalie admits she “doesn’t understand” that world, she still supports Harley as he “fulfills his dreams.”

‘He’s so happy. It’s definitely an unconventional first year of marriage,” she said.

“He’s fulfilling his dreams and who would I be to stand in his way of doing something he’s wanted to do for so long?”

Natalie said it was better for Harley to travel alone in their first year of marriage than for him to do it later when they have children.

She also doesn’t plan to visit him because she doesn’t want to be a “distraction.”

“We live our own lives and it works,” she added.

Natalie and Harley, who used to live in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, tied the knot on Feb. 18 at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley after dating for five years.