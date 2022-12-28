Bikini-clad Nicole Scherzinger goes swimming with sharks during a day-long boat adventure in Hawaii

She has returned to her birthplace for the festive period.

And on Tuesday, bikini-clad Nicole Scherzinger, 44, went swimming with sharks during a day-long boating adventure in Hawaii.

The Pussycat Dolls singer took to Instagram, where she uploaded a montage video showcasing her daring swim with sharks, as well as time spent whale watching and chasing wild dolphins.

Nicole looked sensational for her day at sea, wearing a skimpy white bikini that featured a striking crossover design at the back.

Sitting at the front of the boat, the TV star seemed delighted when she saw a shiver of sharks and quickly donned a snorkel before diving into the water.

He showed how close he got to the sharks in an underwater video clip and proudly documented the sighting of dolphins and whales.

The television personality, who was born in Honolulu, regularly returns to his home country to visit friends and family.

It comes after Nicole, 37, became engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans after the rugby ace popped the question to her during a romantic getaway to Mykonos.

A friend of the couple told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: “They’re getting married,” and Thom knew Nicole was “the one” ever since they met on 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity, where he was a contestant and she was a judge.

Nicole and former international rugby player Thom made their red carpet romance official in January 2020 when they attended a Golden Globes after-party together in Beverly Hills, California.

The singer previously enjoyed an on-and-off eight-year relationship with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and a shorter romance with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Late last year, Thom opened up about their relationship for the first time, admitting that he’s “punching massively above my weight.”

The former rugby player told The Sun: ‘I’ve hit the jackpot. No one asks Nicole how she got to me because I’m punching massively (above my weight). It’s so easy and fun to be around her. I’ve hit the jackpot.

Speaking about his feelings for his girlfriend, the jock, who has dated the likes of Kelly Brook and Caggie Dunlop, opened up about how he thinks he’s found the one after never having experienced those feelings before.

Thom said, “People always say, ‘When you know, you know,’ and I can honestly say I’ve never had that moment.” But within the first few days with Nicole it was amazing and it’s been amazing ever since.’