Bikini-clad Margot Robbie jumps into the ocean on a yacht trip in Formentera

She’s playing a plastic doll in the upcoming Barbie movie, but Margot Robbie is eager to prove that she’s much smoother in real life.

The Hollywood actress, 32, jumped into the Mediterranean from a yacht docked near the Spanish island of Formentera.

The Wolf Of Wall Street star, who is married to British film producer Tom Ackerley, 32, was joined by friends, including Rami Malek, 41.

Malek, who played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, will star alongside Australian-born Robbie in the upcoming movie Amsterdam.

Relaxing on the coast with her six-year-old husband, Margot stunned in a mustard yellow triangle bikini.

The Oscar nominee appeared to be enjoying her break from working on the film, lying on a paddleboard with her husband.

Margot got a whopping USD$12.5 million to star in the Barbie movie, Variety reported.

Robbie’s latest earnings surpass her reported $10 million salary for her latest 2020 blockbuster, Birds Of Prey.

Gosling reportedly earned the same salary as his Barbie movie co-star, and the pair tied for 16th on Variety’s latest list of Hollywood’s top earners.

Barbie, based on the Mattel doll line of the same name, stars Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as her longtime love interest Ken.

Robbie has long been attached to playing Barbie on the big screen and promised that the movie will be very different from what people expect.

She said, “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people instantly have an idea of, ‘Oh Margot plays Barbie, I know what that is’, but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you think, we’re going to give you something completely different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

The Neighbors star hopes to provoke a “thoughtful conversation” with the film.

Robbie said, ‘Can we really honor the IP and the fanbase and surprise people too? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we really shoot all cylinders.’

A recap on IMDB of the upcoming movie reads: “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled from school for not being perfect enough and embarks on an adventure in the real world. A live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys.”

The film has been touted as “a fish-out-of-water story about a doll who is kicked out of the toy company for not being perfect enough,” according to a Vulture report.

Then she comes to realize that what’s inside is more important than her appearance.

Barbie, now honored as the first live-action film adaptation in the toyline’s multimedia franchise, is scheduled for release in July 2023.