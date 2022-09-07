Bikini-clad MAFS UK star Morag Crichton reveals she ‘loves stripping off’ as she promotes OnlyFans

She rose to fame in the 2021 series Married At First Sight UK, where she entered into an ill-fated marriage to Luke Dawson.

And Morag Crichton is poised to earn a whole new legion of admirers as she stripped down to a skimpy animal print bikini on Tuesday to promote her OnlyFans page.

The 32-year-old veterinary nurse looked sensational as she showed off her figure in the busty two-piece panty, as she commented exclusively to MailOnline: ‘I love getting undressed – there are tons of nudes of mine out there! ‘

Morag exuded confidence as she stripped down to the sassy swimwear on a recent trip to Marbella where she shot sassy content for the X-rated subscription site.

Her bikini featured gold chain detailing and perfectly showcased her ample plunging neckline and toned stomach, accessory Morag with a black cover-up and chunky cat-eye sunglasses.

And while Morag looked happy and relaxed in the footage, the reality star revealed that there are even grittier photos of herself loving taking off her clothes for a daring haircut.

She explained: ‘I like stripping. There are multitudes of nudes of mine out there. I’m surprised they haven’t seen the light of day.

“I enjoy taking nudes more than selling products on Instagram that I don’t care about. I’d rather take a selfie of my breasts.’

The Essex native went on to say she would rather take control and make her own money with OnlyFans rather than wait for opportunities to pop up on Instagram.

She added: “And I love seeing myself in that light and I’d rather do that than wait for the next sponsorship deal. Onlyfans helps me pay my rent and bills. I don’t mind taking my nipple out either.”

It comes after Morag revealed that producers set up the moment that led to a huge fight between the couples.

In a candid new interview, she also admitted that the only reason she survived the show was because she was “drunk all the time” and spent her food allowance on booze.

Fans of the show will recall Morag confessing during a game of Never Have I Ever that Josh Christie, husband of fellow bride Amy Christopher, slipped into her DMs prior to the show.

And while Morag revealed the truth to Amy, she now claims she didn’t want to reveal that bombshell and had previously told a producer that she had befriended in confidence.

She shared how she “jokingly” told a producer about Josh after realizing who he was when they were on the show, not believing her reveal would come back later in the program to “haunt her.”

It wasn’t until weeks later, when she began to “forget” that she’d spilled the beans to the producer, that the question “Never have I ever been DM-ed by any of the other spouses” on one of the cards during a game, leaving the resident of Essex becomes enraged.

She ranted The sun: ‘I was like, ‘you f****rs, oh my God, that’s so bad’. They made it look like I just came out to the table with it, but when it came up I didn’t drink, to avoid a situation.

“I knew what they were trying to do, and I was like, I’m not giving you that. But then there was a massive discussion among the girls, like, “This was put here for a reason,” so I had to give in and tell them.”

MailOnline has reached out to Married at First Sight representatives for comment.

Morag’s reveal not only caused tension during the games, but later led to a huge fight at the last dinner party, with the blonde calling Josh a “f***** liar” for not remembering being in her DMs slipped.

Josh’s wife Amy stormed out of the diner after yelling at Morag, while Ant Poole labeled her an “attention seeker” just looking for drama.

Drama: Fans of the show will remember Morag confessing during a game of Never Have I Ever that fellow bride Amy Christopher’s husband Josh Christie (both pictured) had slipped into her DMs prior to the show