Bikini clad Jessica Biel passionately kisses Justin Timberlake in Sardinia 

They first went public with their relationship in 2007 and got married in 2012.

And it looks like pop singer Justin Timberlake, 41, and his actress wife Jessica Biel, 40, are still very much in their honeymoon.

The pair were pictured wearing a very sexy PDA during their sun-filled hunting trip in Sardinia on Thursday as they took to the Mediterranean on paddleboards.

Hear her roar: Actress Jessica Biel looked fabulous in an animal print as she and her husband Justin Timberlake on a yacht in Sardinia on Thursday

Love’s young dream: the couple was pictured wearing a very sexy PDA and going out on paddleboards in the Mediterranean

Jessica looked fabulous in a leopard print bikini that showed a glimpse of the sideboob and had a thong design as she crawled over to her husband as she giggled during their well-deserved break from work.

Justin was well protected from the sun and wore a wetsuit style t-shirt so he didn’t expose too much skin and green shorts.

Earlier in the day, she wore vintage-looking sunglasses while relaxing on a recliner, with her hair blow-dried to perfection.

Sardinia has become something of a celebrity hot spot this year with the likes of Adele enjoying a luxury yacht trip with her love, sports agent Rich Paul.

Animal instinct: Jessica showed off her peachy bum in her two piece thong

Her husband: Jessica tenderly stroked the side of Justin’s face before going in to kiss him

The String Number: Jessica looked perfect as she crawled over to hug her husband!

A-list affair: Jessica looked incredible in a leopard print bikini that showed a glimpse of side bust and had a thong design as she crawled over to her husband as she giggled during their well-deserved break from work

And the Beckhams have chartered a £1.6 million-a-week superyacht from the same place, joined aboard by supermodel Gigi Hadid and a host of other friends.

In October, the couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The A Listers started dating after Biel ended relationship with Chris Evans for the last time and Timberlake’s relationship with Cameron Diaz ended. They got engaged in 2011 and married in Italy the following year.

Side by side: It’s clear to see that the couple have shared interests when they got into the water together

Ab fantastic: Jessica looked incredible from every angle as she had a wonderful day with her long lasting love

Relaxing times: Jessica looked incredible enjoying a little time with her friends

Well-deserved break: she raised her arms as she had a relaxing dose while enjoying a while without sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, by her side

The power couple now shares sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

While the duo keeps them out of the spotlight, they occasionally post pictures of their kids without showing their faces.

On Father’s Day, the Seventh Heaven alum paid tribute to her beauty when she wrote on Instagram, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family you are the world.

“I don’t know who said that, but whoever it was, they embodied that s***. We love you baby. Thank you for being everything to us!’

Look there: Justin pointed something out to Jessica while staying safe in a wetsuit style top and green shorts

In each other: Jessica couldn’t get enough of pop singer Cry Me A River

He’s done this before: Justin was seen on his paddleboard embarking on a little exercise – he was surrounded by jet skis and other water toys he could have fun with