Bikini-clad Irina Shayk sparks rumours she has reconciled with ex Bradley Cooper with cosy snaps

They broke up in 2019.

But Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper showed that the breakup was nothing but amicable when they reunited for a sun-filled vacation together.

The 36-year-old supermodel shared a slew of photos from the holiday, swimming alongside pigs and sharks, while looking striking in a skimpy bikini.

At one time Irina lay on the sand in a giant love heart, while in other photos and videos she fed pigs.

But one photo especially stood out, because it showed Irina with her 47-year-old actor-ex, looked very cozy together and sparked a wave of rumors that the couple reconciled.

Irina looked fabulous in a floral two-piece that showed off her taut stomach and roomy cleavage.

She paired the swimwear with a black mesh skirt and hid her eyes behind black heart-shaped sunglasses.

She laid her head fondly on Bradley’s shirtless shoulder, beaming broadly and wearing a black swimsuit showing off his chiseled abs.

The couple’s relationship lasted five years and the couple share a five-year-old daughter named Lea.

They have been reunited as friends several times since their split, co-parenting and even seen holding hands in New York City.

Irina was last romantically linked to Kanye West last year after they enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris.

Despite on-and-off messages, a source told PEOPLE in August that the short-lived relationship between Irina and Kanye “was never serious business getting off the ground.”

Sources said: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. However, he loves Irina. They remain friendly.’

Meanwhile, Bradley is rumored to be in a relationship with Huma Abedin, a former top aide to Hillary Clinton.

An insider confirmed to PageSix Bradley and Huma have been “quietly” dating for months after Cooper broke up with actress Diana Argon.