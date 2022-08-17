Bikini-clad Hailey Bieber reflects on her marriage to Justin

<!–

Hailey Bieber has reflected on her marriage to husband Justin in a new interview and photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar.

The model, 25, and her love for pop singer have both recently had serious health problems – Hailey suffered a mini-stroke in March and Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which led to him contracting temporary facial paralysis.

And Hailey said, ‘You don’t invent things and don’t marry, but you marry and invent things. I just think that life is constantly changing.

Day by day, week by week, year by year. I think a perfect example of that over the past six months is that we’ve both had very serious health problems.

“You gotta figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse’. As if that’s real!”’

Hailey – who married Justin in September 2018, posed in a gorgeous chocolate brown dress and bikini top for the accompanying photo shoot.

And speaking to the publication, she admits that while Justin, 28, is her best friend, their marriage requires a lot of effort from both sides.

She said, “He’s still the person I want to rush back to. I might fly somewhere and get a job done, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out.

“And I feel like that’s because of the effort put in on both sides. At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work.

“And then I know that eventually, when kids come into the picture, it’s going to be a whole different season of navigating how to make that work.”

During the interview, Hailey also spoke about her past fashion mistakes.

She said: ‘I look back on things I’ve worn and I’m literally ashamed. I’m like, what was I thinking?! That was such a miss.

‘I’m never afraid to try anything. I think that just shows that there is moving evolution [in my style].

“It just keeps growing. That’s how I want to be in all areas of life.’

Hailey admits she was inspired by Princess Diana’s fearlessness when it comes to fashion.

She said, “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most watched woman in the world at the time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style.”

“She really expressed herself through her style, despite being in the position she was in.”