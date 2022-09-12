Bikini-clad Danielle Lloyd, 38, poses with her five children

<!–

Danielle Lloyd posed on Instagram with all five of her children by the pool in Dubai on Monday.

The 38-year-old looked incredible in a bikini as she posed with her hair in a sleek ponytail.

She wrote: ‘Grateful #family #mumof5 #grateful.’

‘So thankful’: Bikini-clad Danielle Lloyd, 38, posed with her five children by the pool in Dubai on Instagram on Monday after she revealed plans to try for baby number six – pictured with George 8, Ronnie, four, Autumn Rose , 10 months, Harry 10 and Archie, 11

Danielle is mother to son Ronnie, four, with Michael O’Neill, and shares sons Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight, with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara.

She and Michael also welcomed daughter Autumn Rose ten months ago and now the couple have revealed plans to try for baby number six.

In an interview with New! magazine, Danielle said she would like to give Autumn a sister.

When asked how Michael feels about adding their brood, Danielle insisted that he “just go with the flow.” What difference does one make?’

What is the Babydust method? The Babydust Method is a book published by Kathryn Taylor that uses ovulation prediction kits to help couples come up with the desired sex of the child. The method works by asking women for their luteinizing hormone twice a day and using ovulation predictor kits for three months to spot the patterns in their cycle. The hormone usually rises with around day 14 in the menstrual cycle and ovulation, with tests showing when a woman should ovulate. Couples hoping to have a girl must have two or more intercourse three days before ovulation and no other time during the cycle. Those hoping for a boy should have sex 24 hours after their first darkest test, indicating that ovulation will occur 24 hours later, and again after 24 hours.

“I’ve been through ups and downs and I can’t imagine Autumn not having a sister to grow up with,” she explains.

“I just like having sisters close together so they can always support each other.”

“When I said it to Michael, I thought I’d had a few wines.

“I think he thought I was messing around, but I definitely wasn’t. I still think he thinks I’m messing around. Even with Autumn, he said, “You didn’t tell me we were trying.” I was like, ‘didn’t I?”

She added that she will be using the Babydust method again in hopes of conceiving another girl.

Danielle previously revealed that she decided to try a baby girl naturally after being unable to travel abroad for controversial gender selection due to the Covid pandemic.

The star revealed that she followed the Babydust method, a book edited by Kathryn Taylor that enlists the help of ovulation strips to conceive a child.

The method works by asking women for their luteinizing hormone twice a day and using ovulation predictor kits for three months to spot the patterns in their cycle.

The hormone usually rises with around day 14 in the menstrual cycle and ovulation, with tests showing when a woman should ovulate.

Couples hoping to have a girl must have two or more intercourse three days before ovulation, and no other time during the cycle, while those hoping for a boy should have sex 24 hours after their first darkest test, indicating that ovulation will occur 24 hours later, and again after 24 hours.