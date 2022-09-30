Bikie ‘muscle’ Joe Versace murdered in Perth workshop would want to be remembered as a gangster

A heavily tattooed bikie operative known for being used as the ‘muscle’ at various outlaw motorcycle rallies in Western Australia would want to be remembered as a ‘gangster’, his heartbroken friends and family have claimed.

Joe Versace, or Joey or Jojo to his friends, was found dead in a rural workshop in the Perth suburb of Gnangara, just after 4pm on Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old was shot in the stomach and chest in a brazen daylight execution, with paramedics unable to save Versace’s life.

The killer remains on the run, police confirmed, with homicide detectives and forensic squads arriving at the scene on Thursday evening and cordoning off parts of Gnangara to investigate.

Talking to The West Australiansaid a friend that Versace would have wanted the whole truth about his ‘gangster’ life to be told.

“He was a tough man but had the biggest heart for those he cared about,” the friend said.

Versace’s links to outlaw motorcycle gangs in Western Australia go back years, with the slain 34-year-old previously involved with the Rebels and Comancheros.

According to The West, Versace has spent the past 16 years in and out of prison, serving his first sentence when he was just 18.

Versace was accused of being part of a joint criminal enterprise in 2015 to sell illegal drugs, but the charges were dropped later that year.

There also appeared to be no love lost between Versace and the police with his Facebook profile picture from July 2021 showing him peeing on a police car.

Other photos from Versace’s various social media accounts showed the heavily tattooed man exercising and walking his dogs.

Versace also appeared to be a fan of his namesake, posting a photo of a thick gold Versace chain with its iconic Medusa head logo and even getting the luxury brand’s logo tattooed on his hand.

The 34-year-old leaves behind a young daughter.

Social media was filled with tributes from friends and family.

‘I’m lost for words… I’ve had goosebumps ever since my last phone call… I can’t believe it,’ one friend wrote.

‘Joe Versace my heart goes out to you and your beautiful mother and family, an amazing daughter. I love you Jojo, I’m so sorry.’

When another friend asked what happened, the woman who posted the original tribute wrote, ‘Joey was shot and died.’

Paramedics attempted first aid after finding Versace ‘lying on the ground’ but he was unable to be saved, police said.

Senior Sergeant Keith Neubronner said police did not believe there was a risk to the public but urged local people to be “vigilant”.

“We do not believe the shooter poses a threat to the community … because at this point we believe the shooting was targeted,” he told reporters at the scene.

‘We are still gathering information and intelligence regarding the identity of the person(s) involved.

‘We know who the victim is, but we are trying to find out his connections to other people.

‘We are asking the community to be vigilant and keep an eye on exactly what is happening and if they are going to report anything, to report it to Crime Stoppers.’

Security has been tight around the area and residents of the nearby Lakelands Lifestyle Village have only been allowed into their homes by providing proof of address.

Senior WA Rebels member Joseph Raimondi was seen at the scene hugging other mourners outside the police roadblock.

Homicide detectives arrived at the garage around

Police are appealing to the public to provide relevant CCTV or dash cam footage of the hours leading up to and following the shooting.

It’s almost two years since senior Rebel member Nick Martin and one of Raimondi’s closest friends were murdered by a sniper while out in Perth.

Martin, the long-time president of the Rebels, was shot dead by an assassin while watching drag racing at the Perth Motorplex in December 2020 with his family.