Bikie execution Gnangara, Perth: Rebels members mourn their friend after daylight shooting

A man has been murdered in a daring daylight execution in a shooting police believe is linked to the bikie wars with the killer still on the run.

West Australian police were called to a garage in the Perth suburb of Gnangara just after 4pm on Thursday to reports that a 34-year-old man had been shot in the stomach and chest.

Senior Sergeant Keith Neubronner said police did not believe there was a risk to the public but urged local people to be “vigilant”.

“We do not believe the shooter poses a threat to the community … because at this point we believe the shooting was targeted,” he told reporters at the scene.

‘We are still gathering information and intelligence regarding the identity of the person(s) involved.

‘We know who the victim is, but we are trying to find out his connections to other people.

‘We are asking the community to be vigilant and keep an eye on exactly what is happening and if they are going to report anything, to report it to Crime Stoppers.’

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene around 7pm on Thursday with forensics teams examining the bloody scene.

While the shooting has not been confirmed as bikie-related, senior WA Rebels member Joseph Raimondi was seen at the scene hugging other mourners outside the police roadblock.

It’s almost two years since senior Rebel member Nick Martin was murdered by a sniper while out in Perth.

Martin, the long-time president of the Rebels, was shot dead by an assassin while watching drag racing at the Perth Motorplex in December 2020 with his family.