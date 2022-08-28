Bikie enforcer Tarek Zahed is ARRESTED over a 2014 murder

<!–

Comanchero bikini boss Tarek Zahed has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2014 gangland murder.

Zahed was shot along with his brother Omar in a gym in western Sydney in May and miraculously survived, though his brother died.

His arrest comes a week after he was seen in public for the first time since the shooting.

National Sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed, 41, was arrested Sunday night, just three months after being shot 10 times in a gangland hit

Comanchero boss Tarek Zahed (left) was seen in public for the first time last week since being shot ten times in the latest escalation of the Sydney gang war

Comanchero’s national president, Allan Meehan, posted a photo last Sunday alongside the underworld figure and two other employees, all decked out in designer clothes and jewelery at a Melbourne restaurant.

“Welcome back Tarek ‘hard2kill’ Zahed,” Meehan captioned the photo shared on Instagram.

The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ was taken to hospital in critical condition and operated on with gunshot wounds to his head and body, including one that went right through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed in the shooting.

Doctors were amazed at his speedy recovery, which saw him released from the hospital less than two months later after a lengthy discussion about whether he should have limbs amputated.

Despite the ten shots fired, there were no visible scars on the cyclist’s face in the photo.

A source said he has completely lost vision in his right eye, rendering him virtually blind because he already had reduced vision in his left eye.

“He had an incident years ago where the vision in his left eye is only 20 to 30 percent,” the source said.

“So now that he’s probably blind in his right eye, he’ll almost be unable to see at all.”

Police and paramedics try to rescue the two men at the gym after the shooting in May – with pools of blood in the foyer

National President Allan Meehan (left) posted the photo with Zahed (right) on Sunday

It was the first public glimpse of the Comanchero’s boss miraculously surviving the assassination attempt that rocked the city’s underworld.

Since leaving hospital in July, Zahed is believed to have been sleeping in Melbourne.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police were investigating possible motives for the assassination at the time and declined to rule out an inside job.

“We cannot ignore an internal conflict,” he told reporters.

“There are opportunities for people to take their place and there is a real power struggle within organized crime groups.”