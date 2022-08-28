Bikie enforcer Tarek Zahed is ARRESTED over a 2014 murder
Bikie enforcer Tarek Zahed was ARRESTED for a 2014 murder just three months after being shot 10 times in a gangland hit and miraculously surviving
- Comanchero boss Tarek Zahed reportedly arrested for a 2014 murder
- Arrest comes a week after he was first seen in public after the shooting
- Zahed was shot ten times outside a Sydney gym in May. Brother Omar passed away
- Doctors said it was a miracle he survived and debated amputating arm and leg
Comanchero bikini boss Tarek Zahed has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2014 gangland murder.
National Sergeant-at-arm Tarek Zahed, 41, was arrested Sunday night, with his arrest just three months after being shot 10 times in a gangland hit.
Zahed was shot along with his brother Omar in a gym in western Sydney in May and miraculously survived, though his brother died.
His arrest comes a week after he was seen in public for the first time since the shooting.
Comanchero’s national president, Allan Meehan, posted a photo last Sunday alongside the underworld figure and two other employees, all decked out in designer clothes and jewelery at a Melbourne restaurant.
“Welcome back Tarek ‘hard2kill’ Zahed,” Meehan captioned the photo shared on Instagram.
Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn in May when more than 20 bullets were fired into the health club.
The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ was taken to hospital in critical condition and operated on with gunshot wounds to his head and body, including one that went right through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed in the shooting.
Doctors were amazed at his speedy recovery, which saw him released from the hospital less than two months later after a lengthy discussion about whether he should have limbs amputated.
Despite the ten shots fired, there were no visible scars on the cyclist’s face in the photo.
A source said he has completely lost vision in his right eye, rendering him virtually blind because he already had reduced vision in his left eye.
“He had an incident years ago where the vision in his left eye is only 20 to 30 percent,” the source said.
“So now that he’s probably blind in his right eye, he’ll almost be unable to see at all.”
In May, Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn, when he was shot multiple times
Police and paramedics try to rescue the two men at the gym after the shooting in May – with pools of blood in the foyer
National President Allan Meehan (left) posted the photo with Zahed (right) on Sunday
It was the first public glimpse of the Comanchero’s boss miraculously surviving the assassination attempt that rocked the city’s underworld.
Since leaving hospital in July, Zahed is believed to have been sleeping in Melbourne.
Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police were investigating possible motives for the assassination at the time and declined to rule out an inside job.
“We cannot ignore an internal conflict,” he told reporters.
“There are opportunities for people to take their place and there is a real power struggle within organized crime groups.”
The Crime Life of the Balenciaga Bikie
1995: Tarek Zahed has been convicted of assault involving actual bodily harm, resisting arrest and assaulting the police.
2001: Police have charged Zahed after he used a dog to attack someone. He spent eight months in periodic detention.
2004: Zahed spent five years behind bars after stomping on a man’s skull over a drug feud. The victim suffered a brain injury.
2009: Zahed becomes a hang-around from the Comanchero bike club.
2011: During a rampaging street fight, several men were stabbed and Zahed’s associate shot with a nail gun before the Balenciaga Bikie fired four bullets from a moving car, hitting a man in the ear and shoulder.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison, with a five-year non-parole period.
2012: Zahed became a fully recovered member of the Comancheros.
2020: Police are made aware that Zahed is now the National Sergeant At Arms of the outlaw motorcycle club.
Zahed is convicted of handling the proceeds of crime after withdrawing thousands of dollars hidden in family members’ bank accounts.
2021: He was caught on camera in Sydney’s Barangaroo hitting a man.
Zahed leaves Australia for Lebanon.
2022: Arrested and charged with two counts of violation of the Serious Crime Prevention Order
Shot 10 times outside the gym in Auburn.
Believed to have lived in Melbourne in the wake of the assassination attempt.
Source: NSW Supreme Court records