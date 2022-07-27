Bikie Dayne Brajkovich famous for his facial tattoos debuts highly offensive new ink

A former Hell’s Angel biker, famous for his facial tattoos, sported a Nazi-esque red and black swastika when he appeared in court.

Dayne Brajkovich, 42, will face trial later this year on charges of violating Western Australia’s anti-bikie laws on wearing badges.

He appeared before the Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday to set a date for his trial — and took the opportunity to debut offensive new ink.

Brajkovich, wearing his signature heavy gold chains, displayed a clearly visible swastika between the letters X and S on his chin.

The swastika is not illegal in WA, although symbols of biker gangs are.

Former Hells Angels bikie Dayne Brajkovich leaves Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday with a new swastika tattoo on his chin

Brajkovich pleads not guilty to the allegations of gang symbols from January 25 in Ascot and January 30 in Cloverdale.

His trial is set to continue on December 12 and 13, with as many as eight police officers expected to be called to testify.

At least one of the charges came after a member of the public reported Brajkovich for wearing Hells Angels badges at a shopping center in Perth.

Brajkovich was once the sergeant-at-arm of the Hell Angel in Perth.

Photos published in April showed the cyclist had black stripes on his skin over a large Hells Angels tattoo on his head.

The words ‘sergeant at arms’ were also covered up in an effort to comply with the new laws.

A “1%” tattoo on his chest is now a black diamond, but the words “revenge” and “enforcer” are still clearly marked around Brajkovich’s head.

He’s also infamous for his signature “HAMC” – the acronym for Hells Angels Motorcycle Club – tattooed on his nose, but that also appears to have been edited.

The cyclist had gotten the tattoos before the new laws came into effect last Christmas, and was warned he might have to wear makeup to cover his ink.

It is clear that Brajkovich was evicted from Hells Angels in February after being embroiled in a dispute with senior members of the club.

Brajkovich seen prior to a trial in Perth. In December 2020, he was convicted of beating up Rebels bike kingpin Nick Martin during a brawl in a bar on November 24, 2020, two weeks before Martin was shot dead at the Perth Motorplex in Kwinana Beach

Dayne Brajkovich (pictured) was reportedly spotted by a shopper carrying the memorabilia while visiting a shopping center in Perth

Brajkovich was evicted from the Hells Angels in WA after expressing his displeasure with some members partying with rival gang bikes, including attending a birthday party for a Rebel bike.

In March 2021, WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson called Brajkovich’s clothing “unacceptable” during a hearing in Perth Magistrates Court.

He wore a jersey with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club initials HAMC and “HOF CITY” on it, presumably a nod to a chapter the gang has in the German town of Hof.

Dawson said Brajkovich’s tattoos and clothing are “completely disrespectful, not only to the court, but to the community.”

“This is not the fact that we are hypersensitive to what people wear, this is absolute resistance by saying ‘I am outside the law and I am outside the law’.”

Acting WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch suggested in October last year that cyclists should cover their tattoos with makeup or band-aids.

“I would definitely start with bandages or makeup or have it removed or else people could choose not to live in Western Australia if this law is passed,” he said.

The maximum penalties for wearing prohibited badges are 12 months in prison, a $12,000 fine for individuals or up to $60,000 for “corporations.”

Brajkovich was fined $800 for bashing rebel boss Nick Martin just weeks before he was assassinated in December 2020.