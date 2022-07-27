Biker killed after Tesla on Autopilot smashes into the back of Harley Davidson

January 20, 2016 in China: Gao Yaning, 23, died when the Tesla Model S he was driving collided with a road sweeper on a highway near Handan, a city about 500 kilometers south of Beijing. Chinese media reported that Autopilot was turned on.

Joshua D. Brown, 40, of Canton, Ohio, died in an autopilot crash in May 2016

May 7, 2016 in Williston, Florida: Joshua D. Brown, 40, of Canton, Ohio, died when cameras in his Tesla Model S failed to distinguish the white side of a spinning tractor-trailer from a brightly lit sky.

The NTSB determined that the truck driver’s inability to yield right of way and a motorist’s inattention due to over-reliance on vehicle automation were the likely cause of the crash.

The NTSB also noted that Tesla Autopilot allowed the motorist to dangerously detach from driving. A DVD player and Harry Potter movies were found in the car.

March 23, 2018 in Mountain View, California: Apple software engineer Walter Huang, 38, died in a crash at US Highway 101 with the Autopilot on his Tesla turned on.

The vehicle accelerated to 71 mph seconds before crashing into a highway blockade, federal investigators found.

The NTSB also said in a preliminary report on the crash that data shows the Model X SUV did not brake or attempt to steer the barrier in the three seconds before the Silicon Valley crash.

Crash scene photos show the wreckage on March 23, 2018 in Mountain View, California

March 1, 2019 in Delray, Florida: Jeremy Banner, 50, died when his 2018 Tesla Model 3 collided with a semi-truck.

NTSB investigators said Banner engaged the autopilot about 10 seconds before the crash and the autopilot did not perform evasive maneuvers to avoid the crash.

April 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas

A Tesla slammed into a tree and caught fire in Texas, resulting in the deaths of two men — the car’s owner, Dr. William Varner, and his friend Everette Talbot.

Police had said it was clear no one was in the driver’s seat at the time of the accident in Houston’s affluent neighborhood of The Woodlands on April 17.

But Tesla had refuted the police’s claims, saying a deformed steering wheel suggested someone was likely in the driver’s seat.

Varner, 59, and Talbot, 69, both died in the fatal crash when the Tesla Model S — bought second-hand on eBay in January — crashed into a tree and caught fire.

dr. William Varner, 59, and Everette Talbot, 69, both died in the fatal crash when the Tesla Model S crashed into a tree and burst into flames

May 5, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Steven Michael Hendrickson, 35, was killed at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 5 when his white Tesla Model 3 hit an overturned truck.

Steven Michael Hendrickson, 35, was killed at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 5 when his white Tesla Model 3 hit an overturned truck.

Before his death, the married father of two posted videos on social media of him driving the electric vehicle without his hands on the steering wheel or foot on the pedal.

The accident happened on the 210 Freeway near Fontana, California, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

A preliminary investigation found that the Tesla’s partially automated driving system, dubbed Autopilot, was “enabled” prior to the crash.

A spokesman added that no definitive conclusion had been reached on what exactly caused the fatal crash – the 29th involving a Tesla under investigation by the federal agency the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Mack truck that collided with the Tesla had crashed and overturned five minutes earlier, blocking two lanes of the highway, according to a highway patrol report.