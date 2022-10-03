Biggest EVER bird flu outbreak means 48MILLION chickens have now been culled across UK and Europe

What is it? Bird flu is the source of all human flu as far as we know.

It often passes through another animal, such as a pig, mutating and adapting to infect us.

Wild birds are carriers, especially through migration.

When they cluster together to breed, the virus spreads quickly and is then transported to other parts of the globe.

New strains tend to emerge first in Asia, from where more than 60 species of shorebirds, waders, and waterfowl, including eiders, mallards, and ducks, head to Alaska to breed and mix with various migratory birds from the Americas. Others go west and infect European species.

Which strain is currently spreading? H5N1.

So far, the new virus has been detected in around 80 million birds and poultry globally since September 2021 – double the previous record the year before.

Not only does the virus spread with speed, it also kills at an unprecedented level, leaving some experts to say that this is the deadliest strain yet.

Millions of chickens in the UK have been culled and last November our poultry industry was put on lockdown, greatly affecting the availability of free range eggs.

Can it infect humans? Yes, but only 864 people have been infected with H5N1 globally since 2003 from 20 countries.

The risk to humans has been considered ‘low’.

But people are strongly urged not to touch sick or dead birds because the virus is deadly, killing 53 percent of the people it manages to infect.

Should I be worried? Not particularly.

Poultry farmers and people who handle wild birds are most at risk.

Scientists say there is a small chance that a dual infection of bird flu and seasonal flu could allow the current bird flu strain to adapt to be able to spread between humans, but that remains highly unlikely.