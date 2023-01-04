Biggest and brightest ever Apple Watch ‘coming in 2024’

A new research note claims that Apple is working on a new smartwatch for 2024 that will have a brighter and much larger display than any previous model.

In a research note for Haitong International Securities (seen and reviewed by MacRumors), analyst Jeff Pu says the new device will have a micro-LED display, something never before seen on an Apple Watch. This allows the screen to be brighter than the OLED versions on current models; even that of the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers up to 2000 nits for enhanced outdoor usability.

The upgraded screen will also be larger than the Ultra’s, which itself was the largest ever Apple Watch screen when it launched in Fall 2022, though not by much. The Ultra’s screen measures 1.92 inches diagonally, compared to 1.9 inches for the largest versions of the Series 7 and 8. (This may seem disappointing given that the Ultra’s chassis is much larger than its cheaper siblings, but the extra volume is mostly taken up by a bigger battery, an extra button, and physical reinforcements to make it more robust.) In contrast to this small increase in screen real estate, the 2024 model will reportedly jump to a diagonal measurement of 2.1 inches.

With 2023 barely underway, it’s day one for 2024 rumors, and it’s worth bearing in mind that even at this point, solid information could fall out if Apple’s plans change. Besides, Pu has a spotty predictive record — from a relatively small number of calls, he sits on an AppleTrack accuracy score of just 50 percent — and we’ve yet to hear similar claims from other experts. We would consider this prediction somewhat plausible, but it will remain in the “pinch of salt” category until we get some confirmation.

Pu’s research note also mentions the “AirPods Lite,” a lower-cost version of Apple’s wireless earbuds intended to compete with budget competitors.