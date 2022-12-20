Biggenden: bodies of two people found in burnt-out shed as police declare a crime scene

The bodies of two people are found in a burnt-out barn on a rural property as police declare it a crime scene
BREAKING: The bodies of two people have been found in the rubble of a burnt-out barn in Queensland’s North Burnett region after authorities were alerted to a fire at an estate in Biggenden, 83 kilometers west of Maryborough, at 12.20am on Tuesday. police declare it a crime scene.
