Big W is selling $8 ‘dupes’ of the Yeezy slides

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian retailer Big W is selling an $8 pair of flip flops that have been described by fashionistas as a “dupe” of the original Yeezy shoes.

Sydney TikToker Chelsea saw the budget purchases in stores for the first time and shared an Instagram video encourage followers to buy a pair.

“If you like a high ticket item, bet I’ll find a dupe version of it and today Big W has the Yeezy slides for $8 in four colors!” she captioned the post.

“You’d better go for these before they sell out!”

Scroll down for video

Sydney TikToker Chelsea spotted a pair of Big W shoes (pictured) that are nearly identical to Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy’ slides

Originally designed by Kanye West, the Yeezy slides aren’t available in Australia, but Adidas sells a nearly identical version for $350 (Photo: Adidas Yeezy Slides)

While the Yeezy slides, originally designed by Kanye West, are not available in Australia, Adidas sells a nearly identical version for $350.

But the affordable Big W ‘Wave Zone’ women’s slippers are perfect for those on a budget.

Ideal for summer, the contoured, no-fuss design features textured soles for easy on and off.

The product is available in-store and online in brown, black, khaki and gray.

At first glance, there seem to be few design differences between the two shoes, other than a variation in the sole of the shoe.

It is likely that the more expensive shoe will feel more comfortable compared to the cheaper version.

But despite this, many said they needed Big W’s pair “immediately.”

One person commented: ‘These are insanely cheap and they look way better than Cotton On’s! brb (be right back) run to Big W!’

Another said, ‘I want this one!’

At first glance, there seem to be few design differences between the two shoes, other than a variation in the sole of the shoe (Photo: Big W Slippers)

It is likely that the more expensive shoe will feel more comfortable compared to the cheaper version (Photo: Adidas Yeezy Slippers)

Last month, Chelsea stumbled upon another ‘dupe’ of a popular $200 pair of sandals while browsing the aisles at Target.

She found the Maia Double Band slippers to look almost identical to the Alias ​​Mae Paris sandals.

At the store, Chelsea captured her excitement and shared images of the budget shoes in a TikTok video that was seen by thousands.

“I found the best dupes for the Alias ​​Mae sandals,” she wrote in the video.

Last month Chelsea stumbled upon the Maia Double Band slippers (pictured) at Target that are nearly identical to the Alias ​​Mae Paris sandals

The Alias ​​Mae sandals (pictured) cost more than five times the price of the Target dupe, but are made of genuine leather

In the comments, Chelsea confirmed that she has bought the Target shoes which are “surprisingly comfortable”.

According to the product description, the sandals are made of soft synthetic leather and have a slightly cushioned insole for comfort.

The Alias ​​Mae sandals cost more than five times the price of the Target dupe, but are made of genuine leather.

Both shoes are also available online in sizes 5 to 10, but the Target sandals would be an idea for those on a budget (Photo: Model wearing Alias ​​Mae sandals)

Chelsea’s video has since been viewed more than 30,000 times, and eager shoppers said they would “run” to Target to grab a pair.

Both shoes are also available online in sizes five to 10, but the Target sandals would be an idea for those on a budget.