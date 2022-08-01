Big W hack: Parents in awe after mum creates a dreamy outdoor boho movie setup for her kids

A mother of two has created an outdoor boho movie theater where her kids can enjoy a Big W camping tent.

Carissa Wright, of South Australia, purchased the $269 Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Dome, which takes 15 minutes to assemble.

In an Instagram video, Carissa’s two kids were shaggy under a warm blanket and sat on a mat under the dome watching a movie projected onto the back wall.

South Australia’s Carissa Wright bought the $269 Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Dome to create the perfect outdoor movie for her kids

Movie night with the kids trying out our new large Bestway Australia gazebo. They’re looking forward to it and the sunset really lit it up for us!’ Carissa wrote in the clip’s caption.

‘Perfect for camping with a quick and easy set up, removable sides and it gives us an extra space, as we all know it’s a bit squishy with four people in a Kombi! Can be folded into a compact bag for storage!’

To complete the magical look, she added a few Christmas lights that were framed around the film frame.

On Instagram, Carissa shares photos and videos of her family’s travels en route in a combi-van.

In the video’s comments, one follower calls the setup “so dreamy” and another calls it “perfect.”

‘This is amazing!! So awesome,” one person wrote, another added: “How cool is that.”

According to the product description, the dome offers privacy and shelter from the sun or rain, allowing it to be used all year round.

The kit includes a tent, four detachable fabric doors, four detachable mesh doors and a carrying bag.

The product can be purchased in-store or online at Big W.