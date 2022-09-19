Big screens showing funeral to crowds at Windsor are turned OFF for ‘safety reasons’

Giant TV screens streaming the Queen’s funeral to thousands of mourners in Windsor have been turned off for “security reasons” due to the “presence of horses” – moments after experiencing technical difficulties during historic service.

Numerous benefactors wept as they gathered to watch the scenes in and around the Long Walk to Windsor Castle, but there was a brief glitch as the noise faded for the final moments of the procession – before being restored as the coffin entered Westminster abbey.

The screens then went off and on again before a ‘safety message’ appeared that read: ‘Due to the presence of horses on the Lange Wandeling, the screens are temporarily disabled.’

The animals will take part in the final leg of the Queen’s final journey, with her coffin making its way through the castle grounds to St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The long walk to Windsor Castle has a capacity of 96,000 members of the public, but fearing more than 150,000 visitors to the area, the council established overflow zones where mourners could watch the service on large screens just outside the main viewing areas.

It is not yet known when or if the screens will be turned back on for the thousands of mourners who are out of sight of the procession.

Giant TV screens in Windsor went off and on today, before a ‘safety notice’ (pictured) appeared that read: ‘Due to the presence of horses on the Long Walk, the screens are temporarily off’

Members of the public walk along the Long Walk where the Queen’s casket will make its final journey to Windsor Castle

People watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on a big screen, on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle

Towards the end of the service at Westminster Abbey, the sun broke through the clouds on the Long Walk.

As the national anthem was sung to conclude the service, those who sat rose to a rousing rendition, before silence soon returned for the lament Sleep, Honey, Sleep of the Queen’s Piper, Major Paul Burns.

The M25 – usually full on a Monday morning – had been eerily quiet with hardly any vehicles.

At Staines-upon-Thames, which has a through train service to Windsor, the parking lot was packed with marshals at 7 a.m. ready to escort people to the trains.

Refreshment trolleys and dozens of portal boxes have been installed along the Long Walk, and flowers laid by mourners at the entrance to the castle’s Cambridge Gate in recent days have been cleared away.

They will be placed on the ground by the side of the road as the hearse makes its way to St George’s Chapel, while cellophane on flowers has been removed for recycling and the thousands of cards collected ready to be presented to the Royal Family.

Council leader Andrew Johnson said: “It will overshadow everything that has gone before, and for good reason. We expect a large turnout of people in the city, which of course creates challenges.

“We want people to be safe, but also to participate in a dignified and respectful service.

“It really is a once in a lifetime moment, not only for the country, but also for the city.

“It’s an event that’s been in preparation for a long time, but as with any event that happens on Monday, I’m sure the people here will be just as passionate about how they want to remember their queen and pay their respects.”

The Windsor and Eton Riverside station car park has been closed and barriers have been put in place to zigzag thousands of mourners back to the trains after the funeral, which are expected to be picked up.

Shops and businesses in Windsor were closed and the only ones open were newsagents, cafes and convenience stores, but even these planned to close during the funeral.

The municipality calls on citizens not to set up tents, to come early and to use public transport where possible.

Among those at the top of the Long Walk were Windsor Castle director Shannon Carroll, 27, and her friends Samantha Geraghty, 24, and Heidi, 26, who refused to give her last name.

Shannon told MailOnline they arrived at 6am after getting up at 4am to walk from nearby Maidenhead, where they all live.

She added: “I’m here to pay my respects to an incredible woman who also happens to be my boss. I’ve been working at the castle for five years and that’s the least I can do.

‘The Queen was a great employer and an inspiring leader. I don’t think we’ll ever see anyone like them again.”

Shannon said: “I stood in line for 12 hours from Friday to Saturday and that was a very harrowing and gloomy experience.

“It was incredibly quiet and quiet, but at the same time very respectful and I wouldn’t have missed it for anything.”

Heidi: ‘We are prepared for the day with snacks and drinks and it looks like it will stay dry. We have a great view of the procession as it ascends the Long Walk and enters the castle.

“When we got here, there were already quite a few people here, but up front where we are now, it was surprisingly empty. I think we have the best place to see history in the making.”

Samantha said: ‘It was an early start, but it was well worth it. We’ll have a great view, but we’ll have to watch the funeral service ourselves on our phones because we can’t see the big screens.”