Big Rainbow Daylesford celebrates LGBTIQA+ pride in Victoria

A country town will become home to Australia’s first tourist attraction championing LGBTIQA+ pride and inclusion – Big Rainbow.

Daylesford, in western Victoria, secured the most votes to host the newest ‘big’ icon, beating Broome in Western Australia, Hay in New South Wales and Katherine in the Northern Territory.

The competition was part of The Big Rainbow Project, an initiative to celebrate the regional LGBTQIA+ community by introducing the first LGBTQIA+ landmark.

What are Australia’s Big Seven? 1. The Big Prawn – Ballina, NSW 2. The Big Pineapple – Woombye, QLD 3. The Big Banana – Coffs Harbour, NSW 4. The Big Potato – Robertson, NSW 5. The Big Lobster – Kingston SE, SA 6. The Giant Koala – Dadswells Bridge, Vic 7. The Big Merino – Goulburn, NSW

Hepburn Shire Council Mayor Tim Drylie hopes the new attraction will rival Australia’s Big Seven – including the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, NSW, and the Big Pineapple in Woombye, QLD.

“The rainbow icon is a beacon of inclusion,” he shared ABC.

‘It’s a joyful symbol we all associate with hope.’

He added that Daylesford would continue to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

The city has a long history with the LGBTQIA+ community, having been called the “gay capital” of regional Victoria.

It has hosted the Chillout Festival, Australia’s largest rural queer pride festival, since 1997.

The local council also appointed its first LGBTIQA+ committee in March this year.

Cr Drylie urged other rural towns to consider putting an LGBTIQA+ committee on their councils.

‘Everyone benefits. It lifts people up, they feel more involved in their communities and are more likely to get involved,” he added.

A community survey has now been launched in Daylesford to allow local people to vote on where to place landmarks.

The Big Rainbow was unveiled in Sydney earlier this year as an initiative funded by Tinder Australia to celebrate pride, diversity, inclusion and self-expression in regional Australia.

The defining goal 12 meters wide and 6 meters high.

It was designed by members of the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities.

Tinder Australia also donated $100,000 to community organizations working for ‘regional LGBTQIA+ representation, diversity and inclusion’ as part of the initiative.