Big names from sport and politics attend AFL Grand Final breakfast ahead of Cats v Swans at MCG

A host of heralded names from Australian sport and politics made their way to the official AFL Grand Final breakfast in Melbourne on Saturday – but the event’s biggest sponsor will cringe in a photo which has the potential to go viral online.

Australian safe drinking culture advocate DrinkWise sponsored the sell-out function – which started at 8am and cost $250 per ticket – and it didn’t take long for a faux pas to emerge from the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

When former North Melbourne Kangaroos coach Dani Laidley walked into the room, a beer bottle could be clearly seen on a table behind her.

Among those in attendance were AFL legends Jonathan Brown, Jarryd Roughead and Cameron Mooney, as well as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

Albanese left the room in stitches as he playfully chipped AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, who at the Brownlow Medal last Sunday struggled to pronounce Melbourne Demons star Christian Petracca’s surname.

“I would like to congratulate Gill on an outstanding career in the AFL,” the Prime Minister said of the outgoing football boss.

‘[However] I understand Christian Petracca that you have a few problems with Italian surnames.’

Albanese wasn’t done yet, calling out the now-departed Morrison government’s immigration policy.

He compared it to the AFL parade on the Yarra River on Friday, which attracted plenty of criticism from football fans.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also attended the function at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre

The Prime Minister made it abundantly clear that he is siding with the Swans ahead of the grand final against the Cats

Media identity and former Collingwood president Eddie Maguire was another A-lister in attendance

To Gill I want to say I saw the parade on the Yarra yesterday [Friday] to quote a former prime minister: ‘We have to stop the boats,’ Albanese said.

The heavy-handed remark was met with roars of laughter – and even Opposition Leader Dutton was seen smiling at the jibe.

Albanese then had a new dig at Morrison, referring to how the former prime minister secretly swore himself into several portfolios when the leader of Australia.

“I am really concerned that when I was away in London last week Richard Marles was Acting Prime Minister so I am concerned that he has sworn himself in as Minister for Cats and approved yet another renovation of Kardinia Park,” he joked.

St Kilda’s great Fox Footy commentator Nick Riewoldt interviewed McLachlan about his time in charge of the code, which began in 2014 when he succeeded Andrew Demetriou – after serving as his deputy.

Guests were entertained by Australian rock legend Diesel, with comedian Nick Cody providing the laughs.

The AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG kicks off at 2:30 p.m.