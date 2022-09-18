Big-name brands are facing a dilemma over whether to continue selling their goods in Russia

Scenen is an exclusive fashion store in Florence. A cheerful middle-aged Russian couple have finished choosing their clothes and are ready to pay. The man takes out a roll of freshly minted €100 notes and begins to peel them one by one onto the counter. Russians, even those with foreign bank accounts, cannot pay by card because of sanctions imposed by Britain, the EU and the US in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

‘How many of these can we accept?’ shouts the assistant as the crisp green bills pile up in front of her. Italy limits the amount of cash used to pay for a single transaction – a cap imposed to curb tax evasion.

The manager appears and a solution has been found. The man and woman split their purchases to stay within the €2,000 limit and leave smiling with two bags overflowing with elegant designer clothes.

The EU regulation prohibits the export to Russia of luxury goods – everything on a long list of almost 50 types of clothing with a price tag of more than €300. Illustration: Marcos Farina

These are difficult times for the fashion industry. And nowhere more so than in Italy, where large sections of the population depend on design for their livelihood.

An industry that normally focused on turning taste into revenue suddenly found itself struggling with Article 3h of European Council Regulation 833/2014 (an amendment to 428/2022). This is the EU regulation which bans the export to Russia of luxury goods – all on a long list of almost 50 types of clothing with a price tag of more than €300.

For most of the continental fashion houses, the sanction represents a ban on all shipments to Russia. But companies making cheaper pieces can continue to export without breaking the rules. Whether they have the moral right to do so is another matter.

A department at Yale University in the United States has been closely following the corporate response to the invasion of Ukraine. Companies have a legal obligation to respect sanctions, but because of the way the rules have been designed, some companies do not have to comply. Others who respect the sanctions to the letter may nevertheless find that their goods still end up for sale in Russia after being diverted from a third country to which they were legally exported.

Benetton has decided to continue its commercial activities in Russia

Opponents of Vladimir Putin’s war who fled abroad say friends in Russia can still buy many of the luxury items available before the invasion through Russian online retailers. “The only difference is that they have to wait seven days for the clothes or shoes to be delivered,” said one dissident, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

Yale’s 29-strong team of researchers classifies the companies from A (‘companies ending Russian engagements or leaving Russia entirely’) all the way down to F (‘companies continuing as usual in Russia’).

Many of the Italian luxury brands ‒ Moncler, Salvatore Ferragamo, Prada and Zegna ‒ are classified as B, the grade given to ‘companies that temporarily limit almost all operations while keeping return options open’. Many French and German competitors are in the same category.

An executive at one of the major Italian fashion houses says that since the embargo on luxury goods came into force in March, ‘we haven’t sent so much as a tie pin to Russia’.

In the short term, the ban will cost him and similar companies surprisingly little. The figures give the impression that Italy’s couturiers are not dependent on selling to the family of Russian oligarchs. Valentino revealed earlier this year that sales in Russia accounted for just three percent of its revenue. But that leaves out all the beautiful dresses, shoes and bags that Russian tourists have bought abroad, whether in Rome, Portofino or in shops elsewhere such as London, Paris and New York. All of these sales remain perfectly legal, as the Russian couple in Florence demonstrated.

In the long term, however, there may be a price to pay. The fashion houses risk being sued in the Russian courts. Most do not own the stores where their goods are sold. They are operated by local franchisees with whom they have contracts. And in many cases, the brands are in violation of these contracts because they do not supply their Russian partners with goods, especially those priced below €300, which are not covered by the embargo.

“This is an area where companies have struggled to balance their legal obligations with doing the right thing,” said Tom Cummins, a partner at Ashurst, a London law firm that has advised companies on the sanctions. Opposite the legal risks of cutting off supplies to Russia are the reputational dangers of exporting goods not covered by the sanctions.

“Consumers can easily say, ‘I don’t want to buy your products anymore because you continue to profit from business in Russia,'” says Cummins. “Young people are particularly sensitive to ethical issues.”

In fashion, the further down the market you go, where products cost less than €300 and young consumers are in the majority, the more difficult the balancing act becomes.

Milan-based Yoox, the global online retail giant, is an example of a company that could have continued working with Russia but decided not to. Its website offers plenty of products under €300. But within days of the invasion, it suspended all its operations in Russia, posting a message in Russian on its website that read: ‘Due to the current situation, we are unable to complete any new orders in your country. ‘

According to Yale, however, four of the most famous names in Italian fashion have taken a different approach. Armani, Benetton, Diesel and Calzedonia have all been sent to ‘sin bin’ with the lowest possible grade, accused of carrying on as if nothing had happened.

The most surprising is Armani, as it hardly belongs to the low price end of the market, although its Emporio Armani stores appeal to a young clientele. When asked for comment, the Armani group issued a statement saying it “does not operate directly in Russia and the stores operating in the country with the group’s brands are managed by independent franchisees”. It added that Armani is ‘strictly complying with the sanctions regime issued by the EU’.

A spokesman said the group had suspended its online sales, but did not respond to a question about whether it exported products priced below €300 to the stores operating under its brand.

Diesel said it had shut down its online operations. It stressed that it did not have its own stores in Russia and that it respected the sanctions, while noting that they do not apply to products sold for less than €300.

Calzedonia simply refused to discuss the matter. Regarding Benetton, a company that for decades has linked its products to notions of diversity and racial equality, its website declares: ‘Social responsibility is inherent to the Benetton Group and has always been expressed through a way of “doing business” that is based on principles of respect for the environment and people – at all levels – and on campaigns that defend human rights.’

True to these fine principles, following the invasion, the Benetton Group immediately expressed its deepest concern for the ongoing dramatic humanitarian crisis, according to a statement to YOU. “Within this context, the company has decided to suspend all its development business plans in Russia and allocate its commercial investments in favor of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people handled by the Italian Red Cross.”

The Italian conglomerate has “also donated clothes to Ukrainian refugees and provides protection and support to Ukrainian refugees in Italy,” the statement said. But donating clothes and cash is one thing, and under the current circumstances it might even be seen as a sound business decision to put future investments on hold. But how about stopping business in Russia to make it clear that invading another sovereign nation is inconsistent with respect for people ‘at all levels’, let alone ‘defense of human rights’?

No dice. ‘The Benetton Group’, the statement continued, ‘has decided to continue its commercial activities in Russia, based on long-standing relationships with commercial and logistical partners and on a network of stores employing over 600 families.’

For some fashion houses, expressing solidarity with Ukraine does not mean stopping commercial activities in Russia. But whether customers understand it and whether it will influence their choices as consumers remains to be seen.