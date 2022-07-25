Big-money flops were ‘killing’ Arsenal, admits Edu as he aims for a Champions League return

Edu will soon find out if he really read the runes. The technical director told Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board a few years ago: “Guys, 2022-23 will be the season where we will be much better.”

Edu’s forecast was part of a new five-year plan for Arsenal, conceived after Unai Emery was sacked in late 2019.

Change, driven along with Arteta, was relentless and expensive and at times painful.

Edu first signed with Arsenal as a player in 2001 before returning as technical director in 2019

‘If a man performs and has a high salary, that’s no problem,’ says Edu. “If the player is 26 plus, has a high salary and is not performing, he will kill you.

“You have no appreciation to sell the player, the player is comfortable – Arsenal, London, beautiful, everything is fantastic – and a good salary. How many players with those kinds of characteristics have we had in the past? Eighty percent of the squad.’

Not anymore. Under Edu’s supervision, about 40 players have been sent away. Some, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil, were paid to leave. A few more are leaving this summer.

Since last year, 10 field players have arrived. No one over 25.

“Try to avoid another year with the problem in the locker room,” says Edu. ‘Put outside. Even if you have to pay because that guy sometimes blocks someone.’ He sees it as an investment.

Edu’s Arsenal revolution in partnership with Mikel Arteta was brutal and expensive

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract was mutually terminated by the Gunners in January

“How many players in the squad have those qualities today?” says Ed. “Now, as part of the plan, we are creating value in our players because I don’t want to face that situation many more times. Now, if anyone wants, say, Gabriel – OK, come here. No problem.

“If we sell Bukayo Saka – that’s not going to happen, but it’s just an example – we as a club have to prepare his replacement immediately. Someone has to be on the team or we have to manage the market well.’

That scenario is not inconceivable, as Saka has not yet reached an agreement on a new deal amid interest from clubs, including Manchester City. “It’s normal,” Edu insists. “He’s happy, we’re happy, so it’s just sit down and find a solution.”

Edu spoke in Orlando shortly before Arsenal’s pre-season tour ended with an impressive victory over Chelsea. Oleksandr Zinchenko, their fifth summer signing, made his debut in the 4-0 win.

Bukayo Saka has yet to agree new deal with Arsenal amid Manchester City interest

“A club like Arsenal doesn’t build to fight for fourth place, I’m sorry,” said Edu, 44, who first signed with Arsenal as a player in 2001 before returning as technical director in 2019. ‘We cannot accept it. That’s why I was really hurt when I arrived.

“I said, ‘That’s not the mentality of this football club. What is happening? Everyone’s comfortable, everyone’s OK, OK, OK…’ F*** you. ‘OKAY’? No. I don’t want to lose any matches.’

Edu adds: ‘I want to see the physios, the masseurs, the scouts, everyone with such a feeling: ‘F****** hell, now we really go for things’. And I think we are changing, we are bringing a good mentality to the team.”

Last season, Arsenal’s pursuit of a return to the Champions League – a year ahead of schedule – fell apart.

“I had the feeling that at some important moments we needed players like we are signing now,” says Edu. “We need a bigger squad with personalities, with some behaviors that say, ‘I’ll kill someone, but I won’t lose the game.'”

Edu played a vital role in securing the signing of City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez has chosen to move to Manchester United because of the Gunners

That’s why character is paramount in Arsenal’s scouting. Winning is now a habit for players like Gabriel Jesus, with whom Edu worked when he was Brazil’s general coordinator.

“I said, ‘Gabriel, I’m here to try and sign you. But not this season’s Gabriel,’ recalls Edu. “You’ve lost your shine.” The attacker’s response? ‘You’re right.’

Not everyone can be convinced. Both Lisandro Martinez and Raphinha went elsewhere this summer and Edu once walked away from a deal after more and more money surfaced in talks with a Borussia Dortmund player. “If I smell something wrong – ‘Thank you so much,’ I go,” he says.

Without them, Arsenal’s five-year plan is approaching crisis. They embarked on this new path after Emery left in November 2019. Not long after he walked into Arteta’s house, Edu knew he was perfectly suited to be the new boss.

Edu says he wants to take care of players like his former manager Arsene Wenger did

“We had a great relationship right away,” he says.

The plan should bear fruit this season. Unfortunately, Arsenal’s four biggest rivals are also getting stronger. “It’s difficult, so we have to be realistic. But also, why not? They may be good teams, but they are not unbeaten like 2003-04,” laughs Edu, a member of the Invincibles club.

“I learned from Arsene Wenger,” says the Brazilian. “He was trying to take care of you and your family. He was focused on taking care of people.’

Edu’s efforts to match Wenger’s success on the field continue.