Big Brother’s ‘return’ to be announced as ‘ITV inks deal’ for show

Big Brother’s long-awaited return will be announced by ITV shortly, after the channel finally struck a deal to air the show, according to a new report.

It was previously claimed that producers were in talks to show it on ITV2 in 2023 after Love Island and now the mirror claims an iteration of the program for a “young audience” is in the works.

A source told the publication that the “back to basics” format will have fewer challenges and will feature citizens and not celebrities.

The insider said the deal with rights holder Banijay has finally been signed after months of talks and the house will come to a brand new location in the UK.

Former presenters Davina McCall and Emma Willis, along with Bit On The Side host Rylan Clark, are unlikely to be involved.

Despite this, the insider claimed it’s likely the eye logo will return, with fans hoping that narrator Marcus Bentley will, too.

The reality juggernaut originally aired on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2010 and was hosted by Davina before moving to Channel 5 until 2018, where it was hosted by series two winner Brian and later Emma.

A TV source told The sun in April: ‘ITV is the home of the big appointment television. They know better than anyone how to organize large live events.

“They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and a legion of younger fans. They are eager to close the Big Brother deal and hope to announce something solid soon.

“The talks are still at an early and delicate stage and the coming weeks will be crucial.

“It needs full treatment and they are confident that they are the ones who can restore it to its legendary former glory. It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation.”

The show started as a social experiment in 2000 and became a regular part of popular culture.

While regular members of the public became famous the moment they stepped into the house, a celebrity version of the show also ran from 2000 with famous housemates.

The show featured some iconic moments over the years, with a staggering 3.5 million people voting for Liverpool builder Craig Phillips of Seaforth, Merseyside, to win the £70,000 prize in 2000 at the end of the first run. .

Big Brother’s inaugural series captivated the nation for its then-unheard of “social experiment”-esque mixture.

While viewers remained enthralled throughout the season, what was most shocking was Nick Bateman’s behavior.

The city agent won the nickname Nasty Nick after trying to cheat in the game and pass notes between contestants to influence nominations. He faced eventual winner Craig.

Kate Lawler became the show’s first female winner in series three with 58.05% of the vote, but the introduction of the late Jade Goody to British TV screens was undoubtedly the pinnacle of drama in 2002.

Other big names include the only ever transgender winner Nadia Almada, Anthony Hutton and Makosi Musambasi to share a controversial moment in the pool, the outrageous late Nikki Grahame who became one of the most temperamental stars to ever grace the show.

Meanwhile, ditzy Essex boy Brian Belo and This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson also rose to fame on the show.

Considered a groundbreaking social experiment when it first aired in 2000, the program was initially a roaring success, with the first series finale bringing in 9.45 million viewers, but it was canceled in September 2018 after 18 years on the air on both channel 4 and channel 5.

It averaged 5.8 million viewers per episode in the third season — but the numbers dropped to just 2.9 million per episode in 2009 thanks to competitions inspired by the shows it spawned, such as The Only Way Is Essex.

Switching from Channel 4 to Channel 5 saw the show hit an all-time low, with viewership dropping to 1.2 million last season.

Celebrity Big Brother also suffered a blow to its viewers in season six, which followed the racing of season five. Contestant Jade Goody referred to Indian actress Shilpa Shetty as ‘Shilpa Poppadom’, resulting in 10,000 complaints to Ofcom and 2,000 to Channel 4.

The average viewership per episode dropped from 4.6 million to 3.1 million in season six.

As 2010 loomed, people started to switch off and on to The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing.