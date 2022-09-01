Big Brother’s Katie Williams targeted by homophobic trolls

<!–

Big Brother star Katie Williams has been the target of homophobic trolls since revealing her same-sex relationship with girlfriend Georgia Hull.

During a performance at the Come out wherever you are podcast, Katie said she’s often trolled on social media, but she doesn’t let it get to her.

“I don’t really care what people write on my social media,” the 29-year-old said.

“People write scissor emojis, people write puke faces, people ask me for threesomes,” she continued.

“People are constantly asking me about my sexuality on social media and I don’t care because I’m happy.”

It comes after Katie confessed that she felt “guilty” for wanting to explore her sexuality before coming out as bisexual.

On her Better For It podcast, the former athlete explained, “Sex has changed a lot for me! I identified as heterosexual growing up, and in recent years that has evolved into bisexual.’

She continued, “When I first slept with a girl, I was so drunk and going crazy. I felt like a man, like, “Did I perform well?”

“It’s very nerve-wracking when you try something different, and you also realize it’s a kind of internalized homophobia in you. Like, I had to sit with the voices in my head.

“A few years ago, when I was curious and realized this wasn’t really my voice, what society had told me was wrong.”

“And it was funny finding out where this conditioning comes from. Why did I feel guilty or ashamed exploring my sexuality. I mean, we all deserve great sex!’

Katie and Georgia went public with their romance last August when the TV star posted a gallery of beloved photos on Instagram calling Georgia “my human.”

But she insisted she didn’t want her sexuality cornered, despite being in a same-sex relationship.