Big Brother’s Katie Williams holds hands with girlfriend Georgia Hull during sweet outing in Sydney

Big Brother star Katie Williams and her friend Georgia Hull enjoyed a big holiday on Monday.

The couple were seen holding hands during a much-loved getaway in the Sydney suburb of Tamarama to kick off reality star Katie’s 29th birthday.

The blonde bombshell looked stylish in black leather pants and a brown button-up shirt for the occasion.

She wore layered gold necklaces, white boots and cat-eye sunglasses, completing her look with an oversized brown coat.

Katie kept her breezy blonde hair out and occasionally hid behind her sunglasses.

Make-up artist Georgia, also 29, walked by in a gorgeous black dress hugging her figure while carrying a bouquet of flowers — what appeared to be a gift for her friend.

Katie also held up a handwritten card that read “Happy Birthday.”

The couple stopped for coffee before returning to their car and continuing their day

Later that day, Georgia shared a loving tribute to Katie’s 29th birthday: “Congratulations to my most favorite person in the world! Every day you shine and fill my life with brightness and laughter’

Happy Birthday to my most favorite person in the world! Every day you shine and fill my life with brightness and laughter,” she wrote via Instagram.

“The world, our family and friends are so lucky to have you. My life has never been so happy, filled with love, safety, security and happiness. To many more years around the sun with laughter, love and dance.’

“Thank you for being such a wonderful partner and my best friend,” she added. “I love you so much xx.”

Katie and Georgia were recently spotted on the PDA at the Venture Beyond by Penfold event in Sydney earlier this month.

It comes after Katie confessed that she felt “guilty” for wanting to explore her sexuality before coming out as bisexual.

On her Better For It podcast, the former athlete explained, “Sex has changed a lot for me! I identified as heterosexual growing up, and in recent years that has evolved into bisexual.’

She continued, “When I first slept with a girl, I was so drunk and going crazy. I felt like a man, like, “Did I perform well?”

“It’s very nerve-wracking when you try something different, and you also realize it’s a kind of internalized homophobia in you. Like, I had to sit with the voices in my head.

It comes after Katie confessed that she felt “guilty” for wanting to explore her sexuality before coming out as bisexual. Pictured together at Nana Judy Estate prior to Splendor in the Grass last week

“A few years ago, when I was curious and realized this wasn’t really my voice, what society had told me was wrong.”

“And it was funny finding out where this conditioning comes from. Why did I feel guilty or ashamed exploring my sexuality. I mean, we all deserve great sex!’

Katie and Georgia went public with their romance last August when the TV star posted a gallery of beloved photos on Instagram calling Georgia “my human.”

But she insisted she didn’t want her sexuality cornered, despite being in a same-sex relationship.