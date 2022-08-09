Big Brother’s Charley Uchea unveils dramatic transformation in a tight pink minidress

<!–

Charley Uchea unveiled her dramatic transformation in a Sunday Instagram post.

The influencer, who competed in 2007’s Big Brother 8, looked worlds away from her former self as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a tight pink minidress.

Recent snaps posted to her profile on the photosharing platform see the ex reality star expose her very ample assets in incredibly skimpy bikinis.

She was recently forced to defend herself after fans commented on her lighter complexion.

Taking to her Instagram Story in August, the star wrote: ‘Listen you brain dead keyboard warriors, this is me with a tan, and how I Iook, stop with the comments that I’m ugly and I bleach. Does this look like someone who bleaches?’

Charley is best known for her 2007 Big Brother stint in the same year that Brian Belo was crowned the winner.

She survived eviction until week eight, and was famously argumentative; rowing with Chanelle Hayes for ten minutes about how old Rihanna was.

Charley was also attacked with a racist slur by fellow housemate Emily Parr, who was aged 19 at the time.

Emily was ejected from the house in the early hours of the morning after she was heard using the N-word to Charley while they were chatting in the garden hours before, as she said: ‘Are you pushing it out, [N-word]?’

Both Charley and Nicky Maxwell, who was also present, were stunned at her use of the word however Emily swiftly insisted it ‘was a joke’. She was later called to the diary room and told of her ejection by Big Brother.

At the time of Emily’s removal, Head of the Big Brother commissioning team at Channel 4, Angela Jain, said after the incident: ‘In the wake of Celebrity Big Brother, we must consider the potential offence to viewers regardless of Emily’s intentions and her housemates’ response.

‘The word ‘n****r’ is clearly racially offensive and there was no justification for its use.

‘We have removed Emily from the house to once again make it clear to all housemates and the viewers at home that such behaviour won’t be tolerated.’