Big Brother’s Brian Dowling welcomes a baby daughter with his husband Arthur Gourounlian 

Brian Dowling has revealed that he and husband Arthur Gourounlian welcomed their daughter, Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian, on Thursday, September 1.

The Big Brother winner, 44, announced the good news on Instagram with a sweet photo of the now family of three – as his husband gushed that they had “waited all our lives” for its arrival.

Baby Blake was welcomed via surrogacy, with Brian’s sister Aoife agreeing to be a surrogate and give birth to Blake for the couple.

Brian posted a selfie from birth dressed in hospital clothes holding newborn Blake in his arms – while an emotional Arthur snapped the photo.

The reality star also shared a shot from the delivery room, with the couple grabbing Aoife’s arm right after she gave birth.

Brian called his daughter their ‘little princess’ and wrote: ‘Please be sincere for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes folks another BDG.

Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 2:52 pm weighing 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY IN LOVE with her and can’t believe she’s here and ours ❤️,” he explained.

Brian continued to thank the women who contributed to the process, writing: “All this would not have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a photo of, but who gave us the GIFT OF LIFE has given.

Now where do we even begin with you @effidy_dowling_ you are a HOLY to us and we will be FOREVER THANK YOU for the REST OF OUR LIFE. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunt Aoife to spoil her. #babyishere #fatherhood #princess’.

The Irish native, who won Big Brother in 2001, also recorded his stories while Blake slept on his chest – sharing that life has been “crazy” since he welcomed the toddler.

Brian told his 201,000 followers: “Our news is out and we are so happy that Baby Blake is here. We left the hospital yesterday and Aoife checked out today. And it’s been crazy since we had her on Thursday.’

The new dads also shared in the post what Blake will call them, with Brian going by “daddy” while Arthur will be “daddy”.

As professional dancer Arthur shared a sweet video with the peaceful child as he admitted to being ‘obsessed with her’

‘And just like that, we have a daughter. 1 Sept. She is absolutely incredible, so much hair, I’m just obsessed with her. I’m obsessed,’ said the Armenian resident, planting a kiss on his daughter’s head.

Brian and Arthur, who tied the knot in 2015, will also appear on TV in their new RTÉ documentary Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family – which will air later this year.

The show will focus on their surrogacy, focusing on the highs of baby preparation and the lows of surrogacy delivery in Ireland – where there is no legislation about it.

While the birth was also filmed for the show, as Brian previously joked, “Aoife insisted on where the cameras can and cannot go.”

And in June, Brian revealed details about the couple’s journey to parenthood during a performance on Made by moms: the podcast – sharing that he always wanted to be a father and that his sister graciously offered to make his dreams come true by carrying a donor egg.

However, the television host revealed that the journey to fatherhood had been difficult after he and his husband discovered “things along the way,” meaning it would only be possible for one to be the baby’s biological father.

While not revealing who their child’s biological father will be, Brian told host Zoe Hardman, “It makes no difference to me and Arthur.”

Recalling the moment his sister offered to be their surrogate, he continued, “In 2020 at Christmas, Aoife said, ‘I’m definitely interested in doing this for you,’ and we kind of thought, ‘Oh my gosh, maybe this is something we really need to think about,” I said to Arthur, “I’m 44 this year and I said by age 45 I just feel like I’m getting too old” – Arthur is two years younger than I ‘.