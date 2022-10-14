Big Brother winner Reggie Bird reveals devastating health diagnosis

Reggie Bird has shared an emotional message for her fans after she revealed she has Usher Syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects both hearing and vision.

In a video shared on Facebook, the 48-year-old began thanking her fans, adding: “This is really not an announcement, finding out I have Usher Syndrome.

‘Not only am I going blind, I’m also going deaf. It’s the worst outcome that could have come from my genetic testing. But life goes on and you have to make the most of every day,” she continued.

Reggie Bird (pictured) has shared an emotional message for her fans after she revealed she has Usher Syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects both hearing and vision.

Reggie says her goal now is to “get fit again” and look like she did when she posed for boys’ magazine FHM in 2005.

“That will be my motivation, I’m going to get fit again,” she added, before telling her fans that she loved them all.

Reggie has been plagued with health issues since he first won Big Brother.

On Thursday, she was heartbroken when she found out she has Usher syndrome.

“It’s not what I wanted to hear,” Reggie explains in an emotional clip shared on Instagram.

“It’s the worst you can have. I’m going deafblind,” she continues, before bursting into tears.

Reggie made history when she became the first reality star to win Big Brother twice, the first time in 2003 and again in 2022.

Reggie, who is legally blind after being diagnosed with the degenerative eye condition pigmentosa, still has limited vision.

In March, she hit back at critics who questioned her ill health in an interview with TV week.

“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, she’s pretending.’ Who would want to pretend to be blind?’ she told the publication.

The former fish and chip shop manager, who says her vision is now like looking through straws, added: ‘They don’t know me or the challenges I face every day.

“I think people who leave comments like that are in trouble.”

Reggie previously spoke about her battle with pigmentosa on Seven’s The Daily Edition.

‘I have lost my peripheral vision and have 10 degrees of central vision left. I don’t have night vision,” she said.

Despite her challenges, fans raved about Reggie’s return to Big Brother earlier this year.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to greet her comeback after nearly two decades, with many supporting her to win the “Contenders vs Royalty” season.

“Omg Reggie gives me the whole life,” one fan tweeted, while another added: “If Reggie makes the final, she’ll win again.”

‘I love Reggie, she’s so funny, I missed her! I remember why I loved her again,” a third viewer tweeted.