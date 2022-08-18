Big Brother: Tim Dormer confesses romantic feelings for fellow contestant Ben Zabel

Tim Dormer confessed that he once had romantic feelings for his Big Brother colleague Ben Zabel when he interviewed him this week on his podcast The Big Mouth.

The show’s veteran, 38, spoke to his longtime boyfriend on Wednesday and told of a time he broke up with an ex and was trying to get on with Ben.

Tim said, “I really loved you,” but he wasn’t ready to face those feelings while filming The Graceland Happiness Project with the former flight attendant.

Tim Dormer, 38, (pictured) revealed he once had romantic feelings for fellow Big Brother co-star Ben Zabel when he confessed them to the man on his podcast The Big Mouth

He said ‘I was’ [down to f**k] that night I messaged you. I wanted to come over and knock your brains out. And you left me on read.’

Ben laughed at the comment, but Tim insisted he meant it.

“You know I had feelings for you that I just didn’t know what to do with,” Tim said.

The show’s veteran spoke to his longtime boyfriend on Wednesday and recounted a time he broke up with an ex and tried to hook up with Ben (pictured)

Tim said, ‘I really loved you,’ but he wasn’t ready to face those feelings while filming The Graceland Happiness Project with the former flight attendant

“I didn’t pick you because you were the safe, boring man. I didn’t choose you because I really loved you.

‘I didn’t know what to do with it, I wasn’t really ready yet. And maybe the safer option was the one I knew was reckless.”

The pair met in season 10 of Big Brother in 2013, where they started out as enemies.

The pair met in 2013 season 10 of Big Brother, where they started out as enemies

Ben took off on Day 73 of the show in a shocking eviction after being pinned as a potential finalist alongside Tim who won the season.

Tim, who is now happily dating Adam Freeth, went on to appear in a Canadian version of the show and again this year in Australia, booting just days before the finale.

He was sent home after Taras Hrubyj-Piper, 34, Brenton Parkes, 25, and Johnson Ashak, 25, nominated him for eviction.

Tim, who is now happily dating Adam Freeth (right), went on to appear in a Canadian version of the show and again this year in Australia, booting just days before the finale

His departure left Reggie Bird, 48, as the last ‘OG’ in the house, and she won the show for the second time against new players Johnson and Taras.

After his elimination, Tim confessed that he didn’t trust the other Big Brother veterans, telling the TV Blackbox podcast, “The OGs, whether they admit it or not, were very much threatened by me.

“My strategy was to work with them, but I knew at some point in the game they would start questioning me and wondering if my game was strong and if I was using them.”

He was sent home after Taras Hrubyj-Piper, 34, Brenton Parkes, 25, (right) and Johnson Ashak, 25, (left) nominated him for eviction

Tim, who has a reputation as a “puppeteer” and a master of gaming, said he suspected Dave Graham and Estelle Landy didn’t trust him.

“Me and Reggie would have worked together to the end, but Dave and Estelle had their suspicions and didn’t want to advance my game,” Tim explained.

“There was just no way the OGs would save me over each other.”