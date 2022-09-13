Big Brother star Skye Wheatley reveals she is getting her lip filler dissolved

<!–

Skye Wheatley has revealed that she is changing her look again.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram Stories, the former Big Brother star revealed that she will be getting her lip filler dissolved.

The 28-year-old showed fans her very swollen pout, explaining that some of the filler had migrated around her cupid’s bow.

“I’m scared to let my lip filler dissolve,” she admitted in the clip.

‘I like how they look with lip liner on, the shape. But without lip liner I just look like I don’t know. It gives a swollen baboon or something.”

She went on to say that that migrated filler in her upper lip “looked ridiculous,” but she hoped to keep the shape after the procedure.

Skye recently revealed that she had postponed treatment for her failed lip fillers because she was too afraid to get it fixed.

The influencer previously said her fillers “migrated” and said she was left with a “duck-like” pout.

“Can you update us on how your lips dissolve (if you did)?” a fan asked Skye in a Q&A on Instagram.

“I didn’t, I’m scared haha,” Skye replied.

Rather than dissolve all the filler in her upper lip, Skye said she only wants to dissolve the “top” that sticks out and makes her look “duck.”

Over the past six years, Skye has had a breast augmentation, reconstructive surgery after her first boob job failed, rhinoplasty, lip filler and cheek filler.