Big Brother star Reggie Bird’s son Lucas, 13, was ‘star struck’ as he met his hero Shaquille O’Neal

Reggie Bird says her son Lucas was “speechless” when he met his hero Shaquille O’Neal at a meet-and-greet in Sydney this weekend.

The 13-year-old, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, initially asked to meet the basketball legend through the Make-A-Wish foundation, but there wasn’t enough time for the charity to set it up.

With Lucas “devastated,” the Big Brother star then reached out to Reebok, who hosted an event with the athlete in Sydney on Saturday.

After a last-minute flight, Lucas met his hero in the flesh.

“The look on Lucas’ face when he met him is a memory we will cherish forever,” Reggie said The courier post.

“There were quite a few people there. But Shaq came up to him, shook Lucas’s hand and signed his top for him. He was speechless. Totally starstruck.’

Lucas added: “It was really cool to meet him. He was big. I thought I would be close to his shoulder (in height), but I was only up to his navel.’

The teen was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was four weeks old.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition in which patients “develop excessively thick and sticky mucus in the lungs, respiratory tract and digestive system.”

With no cure available for the condition yet, Reggie takes her son to physical therapy every day for treatment.

Reggie, meanwhile, is the first person to win Big Brother Australia twice earlier this year.

The 2003 season winner defeated newbies Johnson Ashak and Taras Hrubyj-Piper to claim her second crown to take home the $250,000 cash prize.