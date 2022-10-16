Big Brother star Lisa Clark announces she is having a baby with longtime boyfriend Alex

Former Big Brother star Lisa Clark has announced that she is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend Alex.

The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

“Baby Battle is coming April 23,” she captioned a photo of her growing belly.

The post was quickly inundated with comments from fellow influencers.

While it’s unclear how long the couple has been dating, Lisa took to her Instagram in May to share a sweet tribute to Alex for his birthday.

“Today is my favorite day in all the world because you came to Earth and changed my world forever,” she began.

“What an incredible year it has been and we have only just begun. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SMUSH – god I LOVE YOU.’

Before achieving great success with Big Brother, Lisa worked at General Pants as a PR assistant and ran a strip club.

The Penrith-born star has come a long way since then and is now lighting up Sydney’s social scene, ruling Instagram with photos of herself dining in cafes and hitting the beach.

Superstar: The blonde beauty is best known for posting racy photos of herself on social media

Earlier this year, she told the Daily Telegraph that she becomes anxious when her cell phone battery is low.

“I feel panicked and annoyed and blame myself for not preventing it,” she confessed.

Lisa admitted that when her phone breaks, she feels “empty and utterly helpless.”

‘I know I’m not the only one. We’ve all been there. If our phone breaks, we get weird,” she said.