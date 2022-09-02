Big Brother star Daniel Hayes fronts court over driving offences

<!–

Former Big Brother star Daniel Hayes managed to avoid a conviction this week after appearing in court for driving violations.

The 50-year-old self-proclaimed ‘Million Dollar Bogan’ pleaded guilty to a number of driving violations at the Geelong Magistrates’ Court.

This included driving while suspended, speeding and having a cell phone in his hand while driving.

A repentant Hayes was fined $900 without conviction.

His lawyer Mel Cox said Hayes was “embarrassed” to appear in court as he is an “extremely honorable person” who runs a popular YouTube channel.

His ‘Million Dollar Bogan’ channel features videos of Hayes riding motorcycles in remote locations around the world, encouraging his followers to overcome adversity.

Hayes rose to fame on Big Brother last year as one of the game’s strongest and most strategic players, but was eliminated after 62 days in the house

Magistrate Ann McGarvie said that while she had considered his character credentials, he had indicated that he was “not a safe driver.”

“Any speed is dangerous and it… worries me that even though you’re driving 100,000 miles a year, that’s not good if it’s unsafe to drive,” she said.

The Geelong broker rose to fame on Big Brother last year as one of the strongest and most strategic players of the game.

He was eliminated after 62 days at home.

The controversial reality star made headlines earlier this year after revealing that his real estate career cost him two marriages.

Daniel said in March that he was never home with his wife and children because of his focus on selling houses and amassing wealth.

He told The courier post his son Harry forced him to face the choices he made.