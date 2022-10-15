Big Brother host Sonia Kruger attends Everest Day in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sonia Kruger showed off her timeless beauty and incredible figure on Saturday.

The 57-year-old turned heads at the Australian Turf Club at Everest Day, held at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

The Big Brother Australia host stunned in an all-white ensemble consisting of a one-shoulder wrap dress.

Sonia Kruger (pictured) flaunted her timeless beauty and incredible figure on Saturday

It had a long skirt and a frilly layer that started at the waist, with a fitted top before gently flaring out.

Sonia had her muscular arm on display thanks to the one-shoulder design, and her waist was cinched in with a dainty Christian Dior skinny belt.

The TV host added a pair of high fashion heels with clear straps and a towering height.

The 57-year-old turned heads at the Australian Turf Club at Everest Day held at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney

The Big Brother Australia host stunned in an all-white ensemble consisting of a one-shoulder wrap dress

It had a long skirt and a frilly layer that started at the waist with a fitted top before gently flaring out

Sonia had her muscular arm on display thanks to the one-shoulder design and her waist was cinched in with a dainty Christian Dior skinny belt

She added silver accessories including a watch as well as sparkling rings and a bangle.

For make-up, Sonia chose a warm palette with pink lipstick and wore her blonde hair down in waves under a chic hat.

It comes after the mum-of-one shared her health and fitness secrets and told Healthy podcast in May, dancing keeps her looking sad.

The TV host added a pair of high fashion heels with clear straps and a towering height

Sonia donned sunglasses at one point and also wore hoop earrings

She added silver accessories including a watch as well as sparkling rings and a bangle

“You’re working out, but you don’t realize how much you’re working out because you’re really feeling good,” she said.

“It’s just the kind of activity that makes everyone feel happy,” she added.

A former dancer herself, Sonia praised dance for its fitness benefits, which include cardio, strength and resistance.

For make-up, Sonia chose a warm palette with pink lipstick and wore her blonde hair down in waves under a chic hat

It comes after the mother-of-one shared her health and fitness secrets and told the Healthy Podcast in May that dancing keeps her fit

“You’re working out, but you don’t realize how much you’re working out because you’re really feeling good,” she said

“It’s just the kind of activity that makes everyone feel happy,” she added

A former dancer herself, Sonia praised dance for its fitness benefits, which include cardio, strength and resistance

“Even your own body weight is a form of strength training and resistance training,” she said.

‘And then you also have the mental health aspects of it, so we know that learning to dance is great for our brain.

‘Learning choreography keeps the gears ticking. We know that these things prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s in the future.’