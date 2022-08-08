Big Ben touches down! New MLS star Christian Benteke ‘arrives in D.C’ as Rooney adds ANOTHER signing

Marquee MLS signing Christian Benteke has landed in the nation’s capital as he prepares to start his life under Wayne Rooney at DC United, according to reports.

According to a report, the Belgium international is likely to make his debut against Philadelphia on August 20.

Per Steven Goff of the Washington Post, Benteke will undertake an “orientation” with the club with meetings and light training sessions before returning to his home continent for a short time.

Due to restrictions with his P-1 A visa – reserved for athletes of ‘an internationally recognized level of performance’ – Benteke must return to Europe to complete everything.

Christian Benteke Reportedly Landed in Washington After Signing for DC United

Benteke (above) will lead DC’s attack and feast on the creativity of Ravel Morrison

Big Ben, as he is affectionately known in the country where he made his name, made the surprising move from Crystal Palace to DC on August 5. Benteke signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with United.

The 31-year-old is leaving the Premier League after ten years. He initially called on Aston Villa in 2012 after an $8.5 million transfer from Belgian club Genk.

Benteke scored 42 in 89 for the Villans, which saw him move up to European giants, Liverpool.

Benteke enjoyed six seasons in South London with Palace and produced some great moments

Although his time on Merseyside did not go as he had hoped, Benteke left a lasting impression with a rather incredible bicycle kick against Manchester United.

As his time at Anfield came to an end, Crystal Palace popped up. The Eagles made $32.5 million and handed the Belgian a four-year contract.

Benteke had a mixed six seasons at Selhurst Park, scoring 35 goals in 132 appearances for South London.