Big Ben will toll at 8pm to mark beginning of the national minute’s silence to pay tribute to Queen

Big Ben will be tolled to mark the start of the National Moment of Reflection at 8pm today.

The bell will ring once to mark the beginning of the minute of silence, the British Parliament said.

At 8:01 p.m., there is another knock to mark its end.

Big Ben will also ring at one minute intervals on Mondays as the funeral procession leaves the service.

A silencer is used for the bell, which reduces the impact of the sound and creates a quieter tone.

The moment of reflection is to “think about the life and legacy of the Queen,” the British government said.

This comes as the public continued to queue for the last day of the claimed state at Westminster Hall, where the deceased monarch’s coffin will remain until 6:30 am Monday morning.

People have been warned not to leave their homes to queue as it will be closing soon.

The Ministry of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said: ‘Today a decision will be made on when access to the queue for Her Majesty the Queen’s berth will close as it has reached final capacity.

‘Waiting times are already 13.5 hours and can increase.

‘To avoid disappointment, please don’t stand in line.’

Wait times were much shorter than the 25+ hour peak seen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

However, St John Ambulance said about 98 people needed medical attention in the early morning, nine of whom were taken to hospital.

The King and Queen Consort will host world leaders and official foreign guests at the palace in what the king’s spokesman described as an “official state event.”

Camilla will pay tribute to the late monarch on television, remembering her “beautiful blue eyes” and saying, “I will always remember her smile.”

In pre-recorded words on the BBC, she will talk about how Queen Elizabeth II was a ‘lonely woman’ in a male-dominated world.

She will add, “I can’t remember anyone except the queen who was there.”

There will also be a remembrance service near Falkirk, Scotland at 7.30pm.

It will see 96 lanterns, one for each year of the late monarch’s life, lowered into the pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed in the water.

The DCMS has said the Queen’s funeral will be shown on giant screens in various locations across the UK, from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.

Around 125 cinemas will also screen the event, along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for those watching from home.

Saturday night, the Queen’s eight grandchildren held a heartbreaking vigil together around their beloved grandmother’s coffin.